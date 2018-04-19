The Eagles just released a free documentary of the 2017 season

The 2018 NFL schedule will be released tonight, and if you find you can’t wait until Sept. 6 to watch the Eagles, maybe this will help.

The Eagles organization released a documentary it created about the team’s historic 2017 season. You can watch “All We Got. All We Need.” on YouTube for free right now.

Just in case you forgot, here’s 45 minutes of reminders that the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

