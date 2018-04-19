The Eagles just released a free documentary of the 2017 season

The 2018 NFL schedule will be released tonight, and if you find you can’t wait until Sept. 6 to watch the Eagles, maybe this will help.
The Eagles organization released a documentary it created about the team’s historic 2017 season. You can watch “All We Got. All We Need.” on YouTube for free right now.
Just in case you forgot, here’s 45 minutes of reminders that the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
[ Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, beat writer Zach Berman’s newsletter for Eagles fans. Click here to sign up. ]
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.