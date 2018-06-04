Why haven't Pa. casinos filed for sports-betting permission yet? Could be 10 million reasons

Why haven't Pa. casinos filed for sports-betting permission yet? Could be 10 million reasons Jun 4

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

These boards at Delaware Park last week were filled with innocuous advertisements and messages. With the passing of sports betting, they will instead show what they were meant to: game odds and point spreads.

Pennsylvania late last week opened the process to allow existing casinos to file for the right to establish sports books. Through the weekend, nobody had jumped, which isn’t terribly surprising given the logistics involved — and what state lawmakers are charging.

Joe Asher is the CEO of William Hill US, which just partnered with the Ocean Resort (formerly Revel) in Atlantic City to run its book. Asher says his company is not making any similar deals in the Keystone State because the current law calls for a 36 percent tax on operators’ revenue plus a one-time fee of $10 million. Sounds like the deal Michael Corleone offered Moe Greene in The Godfather.

“Pennsylvania is in a different bucket because of the tax rate,” said Asher, a colorful sort who is from Wilmington and used to work as a kid at the old Brandywine racetrack. “We can’t figure it out. Because of it, we haven’t spent the time or effort in Pennsylvania that we have in New Jersey. The tax rate is such a big challenge.”

New Jersey’s lawmakers are working on sports-betting legislation this week.

The lack of movement over the weekend was not surprising to Doug Harbach, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Harbach said the process is open for 120 days. It’s worth noting that the NFL would start on the 98th day of that window (Sept. 6) and college football on the 86th day (Aug. 25).

The Control Board is accepting comments from interested parties until June 15.

“We’re evaluating what to do with sports betting,” Evan Davis, vice president and general counsel for SugarHouse Casino in Fishtown, said last week. “The devil is in the details.”

Delaware opening

There will be no live racing at Delaware Park on Tuesday, but there will be some action. The region’s first full sports-betting windows will open for business at 1:30 p.m.

“We’re ready,” Delaware Park president Bill Fasy said. “We’re ready for it to happen.”

Delaware has offered limited NFL parlay wagering since 2009. But now, all bets are allowed. Dover Downs and Harrington Raceway & Casino also will be taking action.

There’s not a whole lot on the sports calendar on Tuesday except for a full baseball schedule. The Phillies will play at the Cubs at 8 p.m. The NBA and NHL finals will be idle Tuesday, but lines for their coming games will be posted. Future bets across the sports landscape also will be offered.

The Eagles are 8-1 to win the Super Bowl, 4-1 to win the NFC.

Super Bowl favorites Odds Patriots 6-1 Eagles 8-1 Steelers 10-1 Vikings 10-1 Rams 10-1 Also Cowboys 30-1 Giants 50-1 Redskins 100-1 NFC East Odds Eagles 5-8 Cowboys 5-2 Giants 8-1 Redskins 8-1

NBA stuff

The NBA Finals will move to Cleveland on Wednesday, and Westgate in Las Vegas opened the Warriors as 5-point favorites. That number was down to 4.5 early Monday.

Golden State is up, 2-0, in the series, but is 1-1 against the spread. Both games have gone over, including Game 1 when J.R. Smith’s gaffe helped the over to hit rather comfortably. It was a monumental back-door cover – or a bad loss, if you had the under.

The total was 217.5, and Smith’s mistake led to overtime with the score tied at 107. The Warriors outscored Cleveland by 17-7 in the extra session to win, 124-114. They got the over, but Cleveland still managed to cover the 13-point spread.

The over/under for Wednesday’s Game 3 is again 217.5.

While we often celebrate (and make light of) of sports betting, we also recognize this can be a dangerous temptation for gambling addicts. Call the area hotline for Gamblers Anonymous at 855-222-5542) or visit GamblersAnonymous.org for help.