Betting the Eagles will repeat as Super Bowl champs? A trip to Monmouth Park might be worth it

Will Carson Wentz lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win this time? High rollers should shop around for the best odds.

One piece of advice for those thinking about betting heavy on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. Go to Monmouth Park.

It’s a small difference, but the odds being offered by Monmouth Park on the Eagles is 9-2. At the Borgata, it’s 4-1. Wouldn’t recommend driving 90 miles for a $50 wager, but if your bet is something with a bunch of zeros ($10,000 or $100,000), then it’d be worth the gas and tolls.

Monmouth is right up the Garden State Parkway northbound from Atlantic City. Those were the first two establishments to open sports betting in New Jersey.

Most of the other championship futures are similar for both places. The Sixers are 4-1. The Flyers are 20-1. The Phillies are 25-1. Villanova is 10-1 to repeat as college basketball’s champ while Penn State is at 20-1 to win the football title.

Georgia running back D’Andre Swift, from St. Joseph’s Prep, is 25-1 to win the Heisman Trophy while Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is at 12-1. Stanford running back Bryce Love (4-1) is the early favorite.