Atlantic City's Resorts sportsbook set to open Wednesday

Mobile sports betting in New Jersey: Answering the burning questions

Mobile sports betting in New Jersey: Answering the burning questions Aug 8

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

Resorts Casino Hotel on Wednesday will become the fifth sportsbook to open in Atlantic City.

The oldest of AC’s casinos, Resorts is celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout the summer. Last week, DraftKings, which operates the sportsbook operation for Resorts, became the first to offer mobile sports betting in New Jersey.

>> READ MORE: What you need to know about mobile sports betting

Resorts’ sportsbook will be located next to Bar One on the casino floor and will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday, providing routine regulatory approval is met with New Jersey’s gaming commission. It will have six betting windows and four self-serve kiosks.

Resorts joins Bally’s, Borgata, Harrah’s and Ocean Resort among Atlantic City properties taking sports action. Three other casinos — Golden Nugget, Hard Rock and Tropicana — have not yet opened sportsbooks. Caesars is directing its customers to Bally’s, which is a conjoined property.

>> READ MORE: More sports betting options coming to A.C.