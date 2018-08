Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski (left) and Daily News columnist David Murphy, hosts of the “Not Another Philly Sports Talk Show” podcast.

Reporter Ed Barkowitz has been covering the new sports books in Atlantic City since their inception. He joins columnist David Murphy on a new episode of our “Not Another Philly Sports Talk Show” podcast to answer every question you might have about where and how to gamble on sports, and what the future holds for the emerging sports books in AC.

http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/media.philly.com/storage/audio/PCOM/NAPSTS/20180808_NAPSTS.mp3