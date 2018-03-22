Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves Manchester United, joins Los Angeles Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to arrive in Los Angeles next week, and could be available to play on March 31 when the Galaxy play expansion LAFC.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a two-year contract with Major League Soccer to leave Manchester United and join the LA Galaxy, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced. The agreement was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The 36-year-old forward is Sweden’s career scoring leader with 62 goals in 116 international appearances and is the first player to make Champions League appearances for seven teams.

He left Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester United ahead of the 2016-17 season but since injuring his right knee on April 20 has made just two starts and five substitute appearances, scoring his only goal Dec. 20 against Bristol City in the League Cup. Manager Jose Mourinho has not used him since a Premier League match against Burnley on Dec. 26.

Ibrahimovic joined the 20-time English champions as a free agent in July 2016. He has made 53 appearances with the club, scoring 29 goals.

Over the course of his career, Ibrahimovic has played for some of Europe’s top clubs, including Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona and Milan.

Manchester United agreed to immediately release Ibrahimovic, whose contract with the team ran through the end of June.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future,” the team said in a statement.

Mourinho said at a news conference earlier this month that he did not expect him to stay.

“I think he has won the right of choosing his life, his future, such an amazing player and amazing career that only that awful injury in the wrong moment broke a fantastic couple of seasons he could and should have with us,” Mourinho said.

It had been rumored for months that Ibrahimovic was considering a move to Los Angeles. The Galaxy have opened the MLS season 1-1-0.

Ibrahimovic is expected to arrive in Los Angeles next week, and could be available to play on March 31 when the Galaxy play expansion LAFC. The Galaxy visit the Union on July 21.

