Soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes to Philly as Union host L.A. Galaxy

The Union on Saturday night will host one of the biggest stars ever to take the field at Talen Energy Stadium, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Los Angeles Galaxy visit Chester.

Not since David Beckham came to town in the Union’s inaugural season has one player singlehandedly filled the stands in the way Ibrahimovic will Saturday. Some big names have played here since then: Thierry Henry, Andrea Pirlo, Steven Gerrard and Didier Drogba, to name a few (and as a reminder, they’ve all been on the other team). But Ibrahimovic has even more cachet on and off the field. Much of the sellout crowd will be there to see him, not the Union.

He is, by nearly any measure, an extraordinary athlete: 6-foot-5, 209 pounds, 5.2 million Twitter followers, 34.3 million Instagram followers and infinite charisma. And he has backed it up, winning trophies in England, Italy, Spain, France and the Netherlands over his 17-year career.

Ibrahimovic can bully you with his size, and can stun you with bicycle kicks, long-range blasts and on-a-dime flicks. And he can score in volume: He has 414 goals in 697 career games.

He still has the talent at age 36. He’s scored 11 goals in 14 games for the Galaxy so far, highlighted by a pair of epic strikes in his debut against crosstown rival LAFC.

So, what will the Union do about him? They’ll start two 19-year-old Americans at the core of their defense.

Laugh if you want, but Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie have earned this moment. They’ve built a terrific centerback partnership, impressing observers across MLS and the U.S. national team program. Wednesday’s shutout of Orlando City in the U.S. Open Cup was the latest example. Union manager Jim Curtin knows they are in for a big test. He believes they are ready — and knows there’s only so much he can do.

“It’s probably safe to say they’ll never play against a guy like that [again], even in the next 15 to 20 years,” Curtin said. “You give them as much information as you can, you prepare them as best you can, and then it can be a helpless feeling as you sit back and watch the 90 minutes. … We have to continue to do what we usually do at home, which is play good soccer [and] be good on the ball so that all the people who come in their Zlatan jerseys don’t get to see a lot of him.”

Union vs. Los Angeles Galaxy

Saturday, 7 p.m. at Talen Energy Stadium

TV: PHL17

Union’s record: 7-9-3, 24 points (7th in the East); 5-3-2 at home

Galaxy’s record: 8-7-4, 28 points (6th in the West); 3-3-3 on the road

Series history: Galaxy 6 wins, Union 1 win, 3 ties

At Talen Energy Stadium: Union 0 wins, Galaxy 2 wins, 2 ties

Galaxy players to watch

F Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The Galaxy’s biggest star, and one of the biggest stars ever in MLS. He was rested for last weekend’s trip to New England, but scored six goals in the four games before that. He’ll be ready to show off here.

M Chris Pontius: A great locker room presence for the Union in 2016 and 2017, he has found his old attacking form again after moving west. The 31-year-old has five goals and four assists this season, including two goals at New England.

M Jonathan dos Santos: A star of Mexico’s national team, along with his brother and Galaxy teammate Giovani. Don’t be surprised if there are a few El Tri jerseys in the stands amid all the Zlatan fans.