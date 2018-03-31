Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimović goals lead Los Angeles Galaxy over LAFC, 4-3

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s debut with the Los Angeles Galaxy was one for the ages.
In the Galaxy’s 4-3 win over Los Angeles FC in the first edition of the new Major League Soccer rivalry, Ibrahimović scored an astonishing goal to tie the game, then scored the game-winner in second-half stoppage time.
His first goal came just six minutes after the superstar Swedish striker entered the game as a substitute. The second was very close to being offside, but replays were inconclusive so the goal stood.
Making the day even more dramatic, the Galaxy scored all four of their goals after LAFC had taken a 3-0 lead. Former Union player Chris Pontius made the score 3-2 just after Ibrahimović took the field.
Two of LAFC’s goals were scored by Mexican national team forward Carlos Vela, a regional superstar in his own right.
Here are video highlights of all the goals. There are videos in English and Spanish, because the Spanish calls were pretty amazing too. John Strong, Stu Holden and Katie Witham called the game on Fox; Mariano Trujillo, Rodolfo Landeros and John Laguna called the game on Fox Deportes.
5′: Carlos Vela (0-1)
Simply sensational, @11carlosV. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xOhqmyswjc
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2018
¡Lo que acaba de hacer @11carlosV! El jugador mexicano marca el primer gol en la historia de este #ElTráfico #LADerby @futbolMLS@RodolfoLanderos @marianot19 @SirJohnLaguna @MottaJaime @JoannaZanella #MLSenFD @SomosLAFC pic.twitter.com/g50vZoyYiL
— FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) March 31, 2018
26′: Carlos Vela (0-2)
Have a day, @11carlosV!
Another quality finish makes it 2-0. #LAvLAFC https://t.co/WLsFLA3pxt
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2018
¡GOL de @SomosLAFC! Doblete de Carlos Vela en este #LADerby.@RodolfoLanderos @marianot19 @SirJohnLaguna @MottaJaime @JoannaZanella #MLSenFD #ElTráfico pic.twitter.com/1rigXGH4gM
— FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) March 31, 2018
48′: Daniel Steres (0-3)
¡Mal y de malas! @SomosLAFC hace el 3-0 con un autogol de Steres. #ElTráfico se está desviando hacia un equipo. #LADerby@RodolfoLanderos @marianot19 @SirJohnLaguna @MottaJaime @JoannaZanella #MLSenFD pic.twitter.com/MilZj9gzPm
— FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) March 31, 2018
61′: Sebastian Lletget (1-3)
Da Boy with da response.@LAGalaxy pull one back through @SLletget! #LAvLAFC https://t.co/SKy40u0IzF
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2018
¡Llegó Lletget! @LAGalaxy_Es se estrena en este #LADerby. @RodolfoLanderos @marianot19 @SirJohnLaguna @MottaJaime @JoannaZanella #MLSenFD #ElTráfico pic.twitter.com/pXl6m8iG6P
— FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) March 31, 2018
73′: Chris Pontius (2-3)
¡Reacciona la galaxia! @LAGalaxy_Es hace el 2-3 y está cerca del empate en este #LADerby #ElTráfico@RodolfoLanderos @marianot19 @SirJohnLaguna @MottaJaime @JoannaZanella #MLSenFD pic.twitter.com/TPZxn8hGBq
— FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) March 31, 2018
77′: Zlatan Ibrahimović (3-3)
AMAZING.#zLAtan#LAvLAFC https://t.co/xyk78K6xSr
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2018
#zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan #zLAtan @RodolfoLanderos @marianot19 @SirJohnLaguna @MottaJaime @JoannaZanella #MLSenFD #ElTráfico @LAGalaxy_ES pic.twitter.com/KTnyBCAXXC
— FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) March 31, 2018
91′: Zlatan Ibrahimović (4-3)
You couldn’t write a better script.
ZLATAN. STOPPAGE TIME. 4-3. #LAvLAFC https://t.co/9ya60MdXk6
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2018
Zlataaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan@RodolfoLanderos @marianot19 @SirJohnLaguna @MottaJaime @JoannaZanella #MLSenFD #ElTráfico @LAGalaxy_Es @futbolMLS #LADerby pic.twitter.com/IepBiWP8iG
— FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) March 31, 2018
Just got this camera angle of @Ibra_official winning goal from our @FOXSoccer crew (@CamMertens) – looks to be behind the ball and ONSIDE. #ElTrafico #Zlatan pic.twitter.com/RFV8NMYxOL
— Stuart Holden (@stuholden) March 31, 2018
