Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal and assist deals Union 3-1 loss against L.A. Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the game-winning goal for the Los Angeles Galaxy against the Philadelphia Union.

As expected, Zlatan Ibrahimovic brought many fans to Talen Energy Stadium on Saturday, even amid the pounding rain that soaked Chester all night. The Union kept him, and them, quiet for the first half. But he was unstoppable in the second half, powering the Galaxy to a 3-1 win with a goal and assist.

C.J. Sapong scored the game’s opening goal, redirecting a Borek Dockal pass into the net in the 29th minute. It was the much-maligned striker’s first goal since April 28, a drought of 11 games.

C. J. Sapong deflects the ball just past a diving Bingham!

1-0 @PhilaUnion #PHIvLA https://t.co/A2TzQD5Dp0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 21, 2018

Three minutes after halftime, Ibrahimovic made a big impact with the simplest of plays. He sent a short pass through the Union’s back line toward Ola Kamara, who raced away for the tying goal.

Fifteen minutes later, Ibrahimovic delivered the night’s signature moment: a first-time curling shot from 15 yards that proved to be the winning goal.

Referee Nima Saghafi didn’t do the Union many favors, especially in the first half when he whistled the Union for eight fouls and the far more physical Galaxy for five. But the Union didn’t help themselves either, allowing an L.A. team with a porous defense too much possession.

Jim Curtin tried to do something about that in the 60th minute, bringing in David Accam for Marcus Epps. A few minutes later, Cory Burke replaced Sapong. Those moves improved things, but not enough to produce an equalizer. Instead, L.A. got its third goal, as Michael Ciani slammed home a header off a Romain Alessandrini corner kick in the 82nd minute.

Ciani heads it away! 3-1 for the visitors #PHIvLA https://t.co/XYJ9CFEASY — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2018

It was the first time all year that the Union lost a game after scoring first, after winning the first six times they did so. Given the team’s long history of late-game collapses, that statistic is in many ways a good thing. But on this night, there was only more proof of how far the team has to go.