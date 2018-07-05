World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: Uruguay-France, Brazil-Belgium

Union keep Haris Medunjanin for 2019 season with contract extension

Union keep Haris Medunjanin for 2019 season with contract extension Jul 5

Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match

Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match Jun 13

Jonathan Tannenwald covers soccer for the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com.

France’s Kylian Mbappé became a World Cup superstar with his big performance against Argentina.

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

France vs. Uruguay

Time: 10 a.m.

City: Nizhny Novgorod

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WNPV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

France: M Kylian Mbappé. After his breakout performance in the Round of 16 win over Argentina, the world waits to see what the 19-year-old phenom will do in an even bigger game.

Uruguay: F Edinson Cavani. Why not pick another Paris Saint-Germain star? El Matador was a beast in the Round of 16 win over Portugal, scoring two beautiful goals.

Brazil vs. Belgium

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Kazan

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Brazil: Yes, he flops. Yes, he dives. Yes, he overdoes contact (though it doesn’t help when an opponent deliberately steps on him, as Mexico’s Miguel Layún did). But when he focuses on playing, he’s as good as it gets — and he was brilliant against Mexico.

Belgium: D Jan Vertonghen. This game has the potential to be a high-scoring shootout, so why pick a centerback? Because someone might have to play defense at some point, and because the big man scored a goal in the comeback against Japan that you have to watch again.

More World Cup coverage

JP Dellacamera reflects on calling some of the 2018 World Cup’s most dramatic goals

How ESPN is showing 2018 World Cup highlights: Legos, crayons and creativity

2018 World Cup: The biggest stars, top title contenders and must-watch games

A World Cup without the United States is still worth watching

Fernando Fiore has worked eight World Cups. In his first with Fox, he could be a breakout star