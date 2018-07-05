World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: Uruguay-France, Brazil-Belgium

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.
France vs. Uruguay
Time: 10 a.m.
City: Nizhny Novgorod
TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)
Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WNPV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)
Players to watch
France: M Kylian Mbappé. After his breakout performance in the Round of 16 win over Argentina, the world waits to see what the 19-year-old phenom will do in an even bigger game.
Uruguay: F Edinson Cavani. Why not pick another Paris Saint-Germain star? El Matador was a beast in the Round of 16 win over Portugal, scoring two beautiful goals.
#MundialTelemundo @ECavaniOfficial letal en el área, se desmarca y de cabeza vence a @Rui_Patricio1 y así lo cantó @sadovnik1965 #URU 1-0 #POR pic.twitter.com/z9915w7M0e
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 30, 2018
#MundialTelemundo @ECavaniOfficial marca su doblete y pone en ventaja a #URU 2-1 sobre #POR pic.twitter.com/ykR6SX9fEo
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 30, 2018
Brazil vs. Belgium
Time: 2 p.m.
City: Kazan
TV: Fox Sports 1 in English, Telemundo in Spanish
Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish
Players to watch
Brazil: Yes, he flops. Yes, he dives. Yes, he overdoes contact (though it doesn’t help when an opponent deliberately steps on him, as Mexico’s Miguel Layún did). But when he focuses on playing, he’s as good as it gets — and he was brilliant against Mexico.
#MundialTelemundo Gran jugada de @willianborges88 y así cantó @andrescantorGOL la anotaación de @NeymarJr #BRA 1-0 #MEX pic.twitter.com/knehysWZy1
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 2, 2018
Belgium: D Jan Vertonghen. This game has the potential to be a high-scoring shootout, so why pick a centerback? Because someone might have to play defense at some point, and because the big man scored a goal in the comeback against Japan that you have to watch again.
#MundialTelemundo Con un golazo, @JanVertonghen descuenta el marcador para #BEL que cae 1-2 ante #JPN pic.twitter.com/g2g84jleeS
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 2, 2018
