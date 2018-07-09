World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: France vs. Belgium

Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match

Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match Jun 13

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several spectacular saves in the World Cup quarterfinal win over Belgium.

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

France vs. Belgium

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

City: St. Petersburg

TV: Fox in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

France: M N’Golo Kanté. He brings the defensive hustle that lets Kylian Mbappé, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann star in attack. After shutting down Argentina’s and Uruguay’s big guns, Kanté faces a special test: Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard is a teammate on English club Chelsea.

Belgium: GK Thibaut Courtois. He was sensational in the quarterfinal win over Brazil, with several amazing saves among his nine total stops. He’s likely to be in for another onslaught as Belgium aims for its first World Cup final.

#MundialTelemundo ¡La atajada que vale un boleto a semifinales! Thibaut Courtouis mantuvo en la pelea a #BEL ante #BRA pic.twitter.com/dciNqVJvpy — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 6, 2018

