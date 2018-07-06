World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: England-Sweden, Russia-Croatia

JP Dellacamera reflects on calling some of the 2018 World Cup's most dramatic goals

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

England vs. Sweden

Time: 10 a.m.

City: Samara

TV: Fox in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

England: F Harry Kane. He stepped up big-time in the Round of 16 win over Colombia, scoring penalty kicks in regulation and the game-deciding shootout. Now England is one win away from its first World Cup semifinal since 1990.

Sweden: M Emil Forsberg. The talk of him being the heir to Zlatan Ibrahimović might have seemed to some like a bit much. But when you deliver a game-winning goal in a World Cup elimination game, as he did against Switzerland, the hype gets justified.

#MundialTelemundo 🎙 Así lo narró @CopanAlvarez ¡Llegó finalmente el gol! Saca un disparo potente Emil Forsberg y gracias a un desvío abre el marcador a favor de #SWE pic.twitter.com/IliNmSjlYX — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 3, 2018

Russia vs. Croatia

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Sochi

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Russia: GK Igor Akinfeev. His incredible penalty kick saves against Spain will go down in World Cup lore. Now he faces another potent attack — and it’s a safe bet that Croatia won’t just pass the ball around all day. They’ll shoot it.

#MundialTelemundo ¡El penal decisivo! Cobro de Iago Aspas y ataja Akinfeev. #RUS avanza a Cuartos de Final. pic.twitter.com/wEhSTcrBRr — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 1, 2018

Croatia: M Luka Modrić. The point about Croatia shooting the ball more than Spain comes with a caveat. Russia is probably going to play a high press, which means Croatia will have to keep the ball in the first place. Modrić will be key to that. The more he commands the action, the better Croatia’s odds are of winning.

