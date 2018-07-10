World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: England vs. Croatia

Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match

Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match Jun 13

Will Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus debut come in Philadelphia vs. Bayern Munich?

Will Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus debut come in Philadelphia vs. Bayern Munich? Jul 10

Jonathan Tannenwald covers soccer for the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com.

Ivan Rakitic scored Croatia’s winning penalty kicks in shootout victories over Denmark and Russia at the World Cup.

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

England vs. Croatia

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

TV: Fox in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

England: D Harry Maguire. The big centerback played a huge game in the quarterfinal win over Sweden: six clearances, one interception, four shots and a towering headed goal off a corner kick. But for as well as Maguire played — and as well as England has played throughout the tournament — neither he nor the Three Lions have faced a challenge like Croatia’s stylish attackers: Luka Modric, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic and…

Croatia: M Ivan Rakitic. He has been the definition of cool under pressure all tournament: at least 80 percent passing accuracy in four of his team’s five games, and the winning penalty kicks in the shootouts against Denmark and Russia.

More World Cup coverage

JP Dellacamera reflects on calling some of the 2018 World Cup’s most dramatic goals

How ESPN is showing 2018 World Cup highlights: Legos, crayons and creativity

World Cup athletes burn a lot of energy. But some sports are even more demanding

2018 World Cup: The biggest stars, top title contenders and must-watch games

A World Cup without the United States is still worth watching