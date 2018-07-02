World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: Sweden-Switzerland, Colombia-England

Yerry Mina leads Colombia on defense and offense as they aim to take down England in the World Cup’s Round of 16.

Sweden vs. Switzerland

Time: 10 a.m.

City: St. Petersburg

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WNPV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Sweden: M Albin Ekdal. As Mexico fans know all too well, the reward for winning Group F is an eminently winnable Round of 16 game. Switzerland is the favorite, but if Sweden plays the way they did against El Tri, they’ve got a real shot. Ekdal’s play in central midfield is a good barometer.

Switzerland: M Granit Xhaka. His goal against Serbia in the group stage was nice, but his passing stats over all three games were even nicer: an average of 84.3 attempted passes per game with a 90.5 percent accuracy rate.

Colombia vs. England

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Moscow (Spartak Stadium)

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Colombia: D Yerry Mina. Los Cafeteros’ leading scorer at the World Cup is a centerback. Yes, really. The 6-foot-5 24-year-old gets his goals in a way that England can appreciate: he’s great at heading in crosses and corner kicks. His game-winner against Senegal led to another of his specialties: joining Colombia’s famed goal celebration dances.

England: F Harry Kane. This is where we find out whether England isn’t just good, but that good. It starts with Kane, who has the attacking and leadership skills to deliver in big moments. Are you the type who thinks the loss to Belgium shouldn’t be judged because it got England to the bracket’s weak side? Then you’d agree that Colombia is the Three Lions’ biggest test yet.

