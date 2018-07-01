World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: Brazil-Mexico, Belgium-Japan

Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match

Can Andrés Guardado (left) lead Mexico into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1986?

Brazil vs. Mexico

Time: 10 a.m.

City: Samara

TV: Fox in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Brazil: D Filipe Luis. Starting left back Marcelo is out injured, which could benefit Mexico’s speedy attackers. His replacement is no slouch, though: Filipe Luis is a stalwart with big Spanish club Atlético Madrid.

Mexico: M Andrés Guardado. No player has symbolized the renaissance of Mexican players in Europe more than this veteran winger. Now he has a chance to lead El Tri to the long-sought quinto partido — a fifth game at a World Cup — for the first time since 1986.

Belgium vs. Japan

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Rostov-on-Don

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Belgium: M Kevin De Bruyne. For all that stars Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku have done in this tournament — six goals and one assist combined — the player who’s arguably Belgium’s biggest star has been somewhat quiet. Will this be De Bruyne’s breakout game?

Japan: D Gen Shoji. Statistically he was the Blue Samurai’s best defender in the group stage, averaging 2.5 tackles and 4.5 clearances per game. If he does well against Belgium, he could earn a transfer out of the Japanese league, where the 25-year-old has spent his entire career.

