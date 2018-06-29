World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: Lionel Messi's Argentina face France, Cristiano Ronaldo duels with Luis Suárez

Borek Dockal makes history, Jim Curtin coaches against his mentor, and other Union observations

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to have better luck when he leads Portugal against Luis Suárez’s Uruguay in the World Cup’s Round of 16.

There have been some great days at the World Cup so far. This has the potential to be the best yet. It’s certainly one of the most star-studded.

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

France vs. Argentina

Time: 10 a.m.

City: Kazan

TV: Fox in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

France: F Antoine Griezemann. He’s supposed to be the team’s top striker, but he hasn’t stepped up so far: just one goal (from a penalty kick), and nine shots combined over three games.

Argentina: D Marcos Rojo. The hero of the dramatic win over Nigeria didn’t just deliver the game-winning goal. He had four tackles, two interceptions and seven clearances. He might have to do even more to keep France’s firepower at bay.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Milagro! Marcos Rojo apareció en el área y le está dando el triunfo a #ARG sobre #NGA . Lo sigues por @Telemundo pic.twitter.com/JLQrI0NAwA — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 26, 2018

Bonus storyline: Be sure to tune in for the national anthems before the game. France’s “La Marseillaise” is one of the world’s best, and Argentina’s rabid fans always belt out the tune of the wordless “Himno Nacional.”

Uruguay vs. Portugal

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Sochi

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Uruguay: F Luis Suárez. He scored in two of the three group stage games. That would be enough to get the spotlight on its own. But even casual soccer fans might guess it couldn’t be anyone else for this game, because he’s going up against…

Portugal: F Cristiano Ronaldo. Of course. The world wants to see these two superstars have at each other, and there’s every reason to expect them to live up to the hype. This time, though, there’s no Lionel Messi or Gareth Bale to share the spotlight with, as happens when their club teams — Suárez’s Barcelona and Ronaldo’s Real Madrid — clash in club soccer’s most famous rivalry.

Bonus storyline: In case you forgot, Ronaldo blew a penalty kick against Iran in the group stage finale.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Le atajaron un penal a @Cristiano ! Beiranvand tapa la definición del luso desde los once pasos #IRN 0-1 #POR. Síguelo EN VIVO por @Telemundo pic.twitter.com/HizMT6EAJ7 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 25, 2018

