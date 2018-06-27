World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: England, Belgium square off, Colombia looks to advance

World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: England, Belgium square off, Colombia looks to advance Jun 27

After beating Tunisia and Panama at the World Cup, England now faces Belgium in a matchup full of Premier League stars.

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

Japan vs. Poland

Time: 10 a.m.

City: Volgograd

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Universo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 157 in English

Players to watch

Japan: F Keisuke Honda. The Blue Samurai have been one of the World Cup’s biggest surprises, and lead Group H going into the last round of games. They need a draw to advance to the round of 16. Honda has a goal and two assists so far. Can he add to the total and see his team through?

#MundialTelemundo ¡Despertó #JPN! Takashi Inui llega al área y con un disparo cruzado define el empate ante #SEN pic.twitter.com/HGqydNNgiT — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 24, 2018

Poland: D Lukasz Piszczek. With his team already eliminated (and one of this World Cup’s biggest letdowns), this could be the 33-year-old outside back’s last game on the big stage.

Senegal vs. Colombia

Time: 10 a.m.

City: Samara

TV: Fox in English, Universo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Senegal: D Moussa Wagué. He scored his first ever national team goal in last Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Japan, and became the youngest African player ever to score at the World Cup.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Llegó el segundo de #SEN! Por conducto de Moussa Wagué, quien aprovecha un balón para definir de primera el segundo ante #JAP pic.twitter.com/a3z3390bIq — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 24, 2018

Colombia: M Juan Cuadrado. A speedy, elegant winger with a great scoring touch — and most importantly, the master of Los Cafeteros’ goal celebration dances.

England vs. Belgium

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Nizhny Novgorod

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo and NBCSN in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

England: M Dele Alli. Are the Three Lions for real, or have they just beaten bad teams so far in Tunisia and Panama? We’ll find out when they face the best team in their group. It would certainly make a statement if Alli, a 22-year-old creator, can score against his Belgian teammates with Tottenham Hotspur.

Belgium: M Mousa Dembélé. Here’s one of those Tottenham teammates, and a pretty skilled one at that. How is it that he has just five goals in 77 games for his country? With manager Roberto Martinez set to shuffle the Red Devils’ lineup for this game, maybe Dembélé will get a shot.

Panama vs. Tunisia

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Moscow (Spartak Stadium)

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English, Universo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 157 in English

Players to watch

Panama: D Felipe Baloy. As their first ever World Cup comes to an end, it’s time to celebrate Los Canaleros’ time on the big stage. Baloy scored Panama’s first — and so far only — World Cup goal at age 37, and his country celebrated like it was a game-winner.

#MundialTelemundo ¡HISTÓRICO! Llegó el primer gol de @fepafut en su historia en la Copa del Mundo por conducto de @pinbaloy23 pic.twitter.com/28QGgIAJsa — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 24, 2018

Tunisia: M Bassem Srarfi. Though his team is also heading home, we likely haven’t seen the last of this 21-year-old winger (whose birthday was this past Monday, by the way). When he gets back to his club, France’s OGC Nice, he’ll be playing for Patrick Vieira, who became the manager this summer after two and a half years at New York City FC.

More World Cup coverage

Walter Bahr, Philadelphia-born star of U.S.’ 1950 World Cup upset of England, dies

2018 World Cup: The biggest stars, top title contenders and must-watch games

A World Cup without the United States is still worth watching

Fernando Fiore has worked eight World Cups. In his first with Fox, he could be a breakout star

Union broadcaster JP Dellacamera among Fox’s World Cup play-by-play announcers

Why most of Fox’s 2018 World Cup TV announcers are calling games from Los Angeles, not Russia