World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: Argentina, Lionel Messi look to advance past Nigeria

If Argentina loses to Nigeria, it could be Lionel Messi’s last ever game at a World Cup.

Our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

Australia vs. Peru

Time: 10 a.m.

City: Sochi

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 157 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Australia: F Tim Cahill. This game could be the 38-year-old’s World Cup swansong — but maybe not. If the Socceroos win and Denmark loses to France, Australia could advance on goal difference.

Peru: M Andy Polo. Peru has already been eliminated from advancing, so let’s see who plays. Polo is a 23-year-old winger who plays for MLS’ Portland Timbers. You might see him again when the Timbers host the Union in early August.

Denmark vs. France

Time: 10 a.m.

City: Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

TV: Fox in English, Universo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English

Players to watch

Denmark: GK Kasper Schmeichel. The son of legend Peter Schmeichel is now a star in his own right with English Premier League club Leicester City. If he can keep France from scoring and send Denmark to the round of 16, he’ll be an even bigger deal.

France: M Paul Pogba. Les Bleus’ biggest star has delivered so far, with a goal in the first game and an assist in the second. (Okay, the goal was technically an Australian own goal, but Pogba earned it.) There’s a sense, though, that France hasn’t fully hit its stride yet — and that Pogba hasn’t really dominated a game yet either. That might not be a coincidence.

Iceland vs. Croatia

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Rostov-on-Don

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English, Universo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 157 in English

Players to watch

Iceland: F Alfred Finnbogason. Though Iceland can advance with a draw, they run the risk of being overtaken by Argentina on goal difference. They could also be overtaken by Croatia’s firepower in this game. If Iceland need a goal, look to the man who scored in the tie against Argentina.

Croatia: F Mario Mandžukić. The team’s top striker hasn’t found the net yet at this World Cup. Fortunately, he hasn’t had to. But that probably can’t last forever, even with Croatia already qualified for the knockout stages.

Nigeria vs. Argentina

Time: 2 p.m.

City: St. Petersburg

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Nigeria: F Ahmed Musa. He broke Iceland’s resistance with two beautiful goals, and now can knock Lionel Messi out of the World Cup.

Argentina: F Gonzalo Higuaín. Amid reports of a player mutiny against head coach Jorge Sampaoli, the word is that starting striker Sergio Agüero — who took aim at Sampaoli after the 3-0 loss to Croatia — will be benched. His replacement will be Higuaín, who’s immensely talented but has a history of blowing chances in big games. One of those misses came in the Copa América Centenario final at the Meadowlands two years ago, when Higuaín could have given Messi his first title with Argentina. If Higuaín fails again this time, it could be Messi’s last ever World Cup game.

