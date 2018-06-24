Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match

World Cup game times: Spain, Portugal look to win Group B, Russia-Uruguay to settle Group A

World Cup game times: Spain, Portugal look to win Group B, Russia-Uruguay to settle Group A Jun 24

Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in the spotlight when Portugal faces Iran to close out play in Group B at the World Cup.

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

The final round of the group stage features four straight days with two games each at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern.

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt

Time: 10 a.m.

City: Volgograd

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Universo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 157 in English

Players to watch

Saudi Arabia: M Abdullah al-Khaibari. The game doesn’t matter because both teams are eliminated from advancing, but it’s still a chance for young players to impress foreign scouts. Al-Khaibari, 21, hasn’t played yet at the World Cup, but might get his chance here.

Egypt: F Ramadan Sobhi. After two seasons at Stoke City, the 21-year-old moved to Huddersfield Town just before the World Cup started. Perhaps this game will show another glimpse of what his new club is getting.

Uruguay vs. Russia

Time: 10 a.m.

City: Samara

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Uruguay: D Diego Godín. If any team can stop the host nation’s goalscoring outbursts, it’s Uruguay. Godín is a terrier on the backline, and will relish the challenge of silencing the home crowd.

Russia: F Artem Dzyuba. He has scored in each of Russia’s games so far, including a terrific goal in the win over Egypt that clinched advancing to the knockout stages.

Iran vs. Portugal

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Saransk

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English

Players to watch

Iran: F Mehdi Taremi. It would be a big upset if Iran wins, but if they do, they’d advance to the round of 16. Can the veteran forward deliver the spark to make it happen?

Portugal: F Cristiano Ronaldo. Who else could it be? He has stormed through this World Cup so far with four goals in two games, and shows no signs of letting up.

Spain vs. Morocco

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Kaliningrad

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English, Universo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 157 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Spain: M Isco. La Roja need just a draw to advance, but need a win to take first place in the group. With goal difference a potential factor, that means they need to score a lot. Isco can create chances and finish them.

Morocco: D Mehdi Benatia. He is one of the world’s best centerbacks, and has proven it for years with Bayern Munich and Juventus. With Morocco eliminated from advancing, this game could be the 31-year-old’s World Cup swansong.

