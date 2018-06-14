World Cup schedule for June 15: Salah vs. Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo could play against as many as six of his Real Madrid teammates in Friday’s much-anticipated World Cup showdown between Portugal and Spain.

Here’s what to watch in Friday’s games at the World Cup in Russia. The slate includes some of the tournament’s most-anticipated matchups on just the second day of action.

Egypt vs. Uruguay

Time: 8 a.m.

City: Yekaterinburg

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WNPV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Egypt: F Mohamed Salah. Will the Liverpool star and global cult hero win his race to be fit for this game? Egypt coach Héctor Cúper said Thursday that he’s “almost 100 percent” sure that Salah will play, but we won’t know for sure until the teams take the field. Egypt needs him to have a shot at a result against Group A’s best team.

Uruguay: F Luis Suárez. It just so happens that Salah’s World Cup debut could come against Liverpool’s former scoring sensation. Suárez delivered 69 goals in 110 games for the Reds from 2011 to 2014, before moving on to an even bigger stage at Barcelona. The world awaits a duel between Anfield’s current and former kings.

Morocco vs. Iran

Time: 11 a.m.

City: St. Petersburg

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Morocco: F Hakim Ziyech. The 25-year-old from venerable Dutch club Ajax has been touted as a potential breakout player in Russia. This game might be his best chance to command the stage, since Spain and Portugal are the other teams in Group B.

Iran: F Sardar Azmoun. He’s played professionally in Russia’s league since age 18. Now 23, he has 23 goals in 33 games for Iran over the last four years.

Spain vs. Portugal

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Sochi

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Portugal: F Cristiano Ronaldo. Too obvious? Not for this game. The world has salivated over the matchup since the draw was made last December. As many as six of his Real Madrid teammates will line up across the field. They know how prolific a finisher Ronaldo is. Will they mark him, or the players trying to supply him?

Spain: M Andrés Iniesta. The team was rocked Wednesday when its coach was fired for taking the Real Madrid job behind the Spanish federation’s back. (Yes, really, this happened two days before Spain’s debut in Russia). La Roja have more than enough talent to beat Portugal, and perhaps win it all. But if they need a steady hand, Iniesta has the leadership — and perfect passing skills — for the job.

