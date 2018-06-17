World Cup schedule: Belgium, England start race to win group in June 18 games

Jonathan Tannenwald covers soccer for the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com.

Harry Kane is England’s attacking star at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Here’s what to watch in Saturday’s games at the World Cup in Russia. Get ready to wake up early, because there’s a quadrupleheader of star-studded games starting at 6 a.m. Eastern.

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

Sweden vs. South Korea

Time: 8 a.m.

City: Nizhny Novgorod

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WNPV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Sweden: M Gustav Svensson. The 31-year-old has only played sporadically for the national team since debuting in 2009, but he earned a trip to the World Cup by playing well for MLS’ Seattle Sounders.

South Korea: F Son Heung-Min. A dynamic attacker for English power Tottenham Hotspur, he had 18 goals and 11 assists this past season.

Belgium vs. Panama

Time: 11 a.m.

City: Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Belgium: M Kevin De Bruyne. One of the English Premier League’s most dynamic players, the Manchester City creator delivered 12 goals and 21 assists this past season.

Panama: D Roman Torres. The hulking Seattle Sounders centerback will bear the brunt of Belgium’s firepower in Panama’s first-everWorld Cup game.

Tunisia vs. England

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Rostov-on-Don

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Tunisia: D Yohan Benalouane. He’s only a reserve defender, but as part of English club Leicester City his knowledge of England’s players — including teammates Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy — will help.

England: F Harry Kane. The Three Lions don’t have many stars this time around, but Kane is definitely one. He scored 41 goals for Tottenham Hotspur this past season, including seven in the UEFA Champions League.

More World Cup coverage

2018 World Cup: The biggest stars, top title contenders and must-watch games

A World Cup without the United States is still worth watching

Fernando Fiore has worked eight World Cups. In his first with Fox, he could be a breakout star