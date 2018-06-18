World Cup game times: Colombia-Japan, Poland-Senegal, Russia-Egypt

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.
Colombia vs. Japan
Time: 8 a.m.
City: Saransk
TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)
Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WNPV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)
Players to watch
Colombia: F Radamel Falcao. After missing the last World Cup due to injury, the 32-year-old is set to finally make his debut on soccer’s biggest stage. He has been a prolific scorer for French club Monaco.
Japan: M Keisuke Honda. Quick: name a league in which players from both of teams play. Did you guess Mexico’s Liga MX? It’s one of the answers. Honda is teammates at Pachuca with Colombia defender Óscar Murillo.
Poland vs. Senegal
Time: 11 a.m.
City: Moscow (Spartak Stadium)
TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish
Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish
Players to watch
Poland: F Robert Lewandowski. Most of the world’s great attackers are hybrid players: striker-winger, striker-No. 10, striker-withdrawn forward. There’s no question about what Lewandowski is, though: a pure, out-and-out striker. He has scored 126 goals over the last three years for German superpower Bayern Munich.
Senegal: M Sadio Mané. A wizard on the wing for Liverpool, he had 20 goals and nine assists this past season.
Russia vs. Egypt
Time: 2 p.m.
City: St. Petersburg
TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish
Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish
Players to watch
Russia: F Denis Cheryshev. After scoring two goals in Russia’s 5-0 tournament-opening win over Saudi Arabia, what will he do for an encore?
Egypt: F Mohamed Salah. He didn’t play in the first game, and maybe it’s everyone else’s fault for believing he would. He’ll surely play in this game. Egypt needs goals to silence the home crowd and get a result.
