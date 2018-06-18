World Cup game times: Colombia-Japan, Poland-Senegal, Russia-Egypt

Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match

Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match Jun 13

Jonathan Tannenwald covers soccer for the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 126 goals over the last three seasons for German club Bayern Munich.

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

Colombia vs. Japan

Time: 8 a.m.

City: Saransk

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WNPV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Colombia: F Radamel Falcao. After missing the last World Cup due to injury, the 32-year-old is set to finally make his debut on soccer’s biggest stage. He has been a prolific scorer for French club Monaco.

Japan: M Keisuke Honda. Quick: name a league in which players from both of teams play. Did you guess Mexico’s Liga MX? It’s one of the answers. Honda is teammates at Pachuca with Colombia defender Óscar Murillo.

Poland vs. Senegal

Time: 11 a.m.

City: Moscow (Spartak Stadium)

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Poland: F Robert Lewandowski. Most of the world’s great attackers are hybrid players: striker-winger, striker-No. 10, striker-withdrawn forward. There’s no question about what Lewandowski is, though: a pure, out-and-out striker. He has scored 126 goals over the last three years for German superpower Bayern Munich.

Senegal: M Sadio Mané. A wizard on the wing for Liverpool, he had 20 goals and nine assists this past season.

Russia vs. Egypt

Time: 2 p.m.

City: St. Petersburg

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Russia: F Denis Cheryshev. After scoring two goals in Russia’s 5-0 tournament-opening win over Saudi Arabia, what will he do for an encore?

Egypt: F Mohamed Salah. He didn’t play in the first game, and maybe it’s everyone else’s fault for believing he would. He’ll surely play in this game. Egypt needs goals to silence the home crowd and get a result.

More World Cup coverage

Walter Bahr, Philadelphia-born star of U.S.’ 195o World Cup upset of England, dies

Mexico shakes with excitement over Germany World Cup win

2018 World Cup: The biggest stars, top title contenders and must-watch games

A World Cup without the United States is still worth watching

Fernando Fiore has worked eight World Cups. In his first with Fox, he could be a breakout star