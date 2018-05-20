Weston McKennie, Tim Weah lead U.S. national team roster for Bolivia game; Tyler Adams, Auston Trusty not included

Union beat Real Salt Lake for first time ever with 4-1 rout May 19

Weston McKennie (right) is one of the marquee players on the United States men’s national soccer team that will play Bolivia at Talen Energy Stadium on Memorial Day.

Weston McKennie of Germany’s Schalke 04 and Tim Weah of France’s Paris Saint-Germain are among the big names on the 22-man U.S. men’s soccer team roster that will play Bolivia in Chester on Memorial Day.

Pulisic’s involvement was already known, as interim head coach Dave Sarachan announced the Hershey native’s homecoming while in Chester last month. Sarachan also revealed back then that 18-year-old forward Josh Sargent of Germany’s Werder Bremen would be on the roster.

McKennie and Pulisic, of Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, have been friends for a while. They happen to play on opposite sides of one of the Bundesliga’s fiercest rivalries.

Other marquee attackers on the squad include Tim Weah, an 18-year-old rising star with France’s Paris Saint-Germain; and Julian Green, the 2014 World Cup phenom who’s been in the wilderness since Jurgen Klinsmann was fired in late 2016.

Trenton native Matthew Olusunde, a 20-year-old defender in Manchester United’s academy, is one of three players who got their first call-ups. The others are midfielders Keaton Parks of Portugal’s Benfica and Alejandro Guido of Mexico’s Tijuana.

Union defender Auston Trusty, another 19-year-old, did not get called up. His time will come later, as the national team has many good centerbacks just a little bit older than him. The top names on this squad both hail from English Premier League clubs: Cameron Carter-Vickers of Tottenham Hotspur (age 20) and Matt Miazga of Chelsea (22).

The biggest absence is New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams. He, McKennie and Pulisic are likely to form the core of the national team midfield for years to come — and Adams could join the other two players in Germany later this year. New York’s Metro newspaper reported Sunday that German club RB Leipzig — also part of Red Bull’s global operation — is likely to sign Adams soon

Because MLS has a full schedule next weekend (it’s not a FIFA international window), Sarachan also didn’t call in Coatesville-born Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen. The only MLS players on the roster are Los Angeles FC defender Walker Zimmerman and Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono.

“It has been challenging to build the roster given that we have these three matches — one domestic and two in Europe — while trying to be sensitive to the fact that MLS teams are currently in season,” Sarachan said in remarks published by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The most prominent absence from a foreign league is striker Bobby Wood. His club, Germany’s Hamburg was relegated from the Bundesliga this month after 54 years in the top flight. He has reportedly considered moving to MLS this summer.

Players began reporting to a Philadelphia on Sunday for a week of training. Pulisic won’t arrive until after Dortmund’s game at Los Angeles FC on Tuesday.

After the Bolivia game on May 28 (7 p.m., Fox Sports 1 and UniMás), the U.S. will play at Ireland on June 2 and France on June 9. Sarachan said there will be “numerous changes” to the roster for the two games in Europe. ESPN reported Sunday that Adams will be one of the additions. Adams and the Red Bulls host the Union on Saturday (7 p.m., PHL17).

A #USMNT XI I'd like to see in the Bolivia game: pic.twitter.com/6jJLkcysca — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) May 20, 2018

Goalkeepers (3): Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland, Denmark), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Defenders (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest, England), Matt Miazga (Chelsea, England), Matthew Olosunde (Manchester United, England)*, Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City, England), Antonee Robinson (Everton, England), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna, Mexico), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC)

Midfielders (9): Joe Corona (Club Tijuana, Mexico), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland, England), Julian Green (Stuttgart, Germany), Alejandro Guido (Club Tijuana, Mexico)*, Weston McKennie (Schalke), Keaton Parks (Benfica, Portugal)*, Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana, Mexico), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Forwards (2): Andrija Novakovich (Reading, England), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany)

* – First senior national team call-up.