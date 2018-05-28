Cameron Carter-Vickers' rise to U.S. national team has been in the works for years

Cameron Carter-Vickers' rise to U.S. national team has been in the works for years May 21

Tim Weah has national team star potential - and not just because of his famous father

Tim Weah has national team star potential - and not just because of his famous father May 28

Josh Sargent, Tim Weah score in U.S. soccer team's 3-0 win over Bolivia

Josh Sargent, Tim Weah score in U.S. soccer team's 3-0 win over Bolivia May 28

Jonathan Tannenwald covers soccer for the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com.

Walker Zimmerman, Josh Sargent and Tim Weah scored goals in the United States men’s national soccer team’s 3-0 win over Bolivia at Talen Energy Stadium.

It’s not easy to muster good feelings about the U.S. men’s soccer team on the eve of the first World Cup they’re missing since 1986.

But there was genuine cause for optimism at Talen Energy Stadium on Monday night. The Americans’ 3-0 win over Bolivia was fueled by a pair of 18-year-olds, striker Josh Sargent and winger Tim Weah.

The first ever U.S. starters born in the 2000s, Sargent and Weah dazzled with sharp runs and a bit of flair. They were rewarded with a goal each before being substituted off together after just over an hour.

Sargent struck in the 52nd, pouncing on a botched clearance by Bolivia backup goalkeeper Carlos Lampe and firing in a low shot.

Something out of nothing! Allow @joshsargent to introduce himself! 😲 pic.twitter.com/tR9jO6gYgq — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) May 29, 2018

Weah got his seven minutes later, volleying in a cross from 20-year-old defender Antonee Robinson.

Turn the 0-2 to the 0-3.@TimWeah becomes the fourth youngest #USMNT goal scorer all-time! pic.twitter.com/k6Q2ch8FaL — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) May 29, 2018

Walker Zimmerman scored the game’s first goal, jumping high to head home a Joe Corona corner kick in the 37th minute.

Zimmerman and Sargent were among six national team debutants on the night, along with goalkeeper Alex Bono; defenders Matthew Olosunde and Erik Palmer-Brown; and midfielder Keaton Parks.

Olosunde, who grew up in Trenton, played the last 18 minutes at right back. He got a warm reception from the crowd of 11,882, which included Julie and Zach Ertz and fellow soccer-loving Eagle Jalen Mills.

Christian Pulisic also got a warm reception, of course, playing for the national team in his home state for the first time. The Hershey native had a quiet night, though, and was subbed off late in the game after being hit in the head by an errant pass.