Tobin Heath returns to Portland Thorns after ankle surgery

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tobin Heath came in off the bench Friday night for the Portland Thorns’ match against the Washington Spirit, making her first appearance of the season.

Heath had minor ankle surgery in January and missed Portland’s first three matches of the National Women’s Soccer League season. The procedure removed a bone growth from her right ankle.

The midfielder from Basking Ridge, N.J., also missed January training came with the U.S. women’s national team, as well as the SheBelieves Cup tournament and a pair of recent exhibition matches against Mexico. The national team’s next games are in June against China.

Heath injured her ankle in last season’s NWSL title match between the Thorns and the North Carolina Courage in October. Portland won 1-0 for its second overall league title.

She entered Friday match in the 60th minute.

Heath was on the national team that won the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada. The United States, ranked No. 1 in the world, is preparing to defend its title next year in France.

Staff writer Jonathan Tannenwald contributed to this report.

