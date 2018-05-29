Tobin Heath, Christen Press return to U.S. women's national team roster for China games

Tim Weah has national team star potential - and not just because of his famous father

The U.S. women’s soccer team is getting some big-name players back from long absences for a two-game series against China in early June.

Tobin Heath leads the marquee, rejoining the national team for the first time since last September. The New Jersey-born creative winger has had multiple injuries over the last year and change but is finally back at full health. Since returning to the field for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns in mid-April, Heath has one goal and two assists in seven games.

(Coincidentally, the news came on Heath’s 30th birthday.)

Another major returning player is Samantha Mewis, a box-to-box midfielder whose stock skyrocketed last year. She hasn’t played for the national team since suffering a knee injury in a November game at Canada.

Julie Ertz, Mewis’ central midfield partner, is back after missing the April games against Mexico due to a knee injury suffered during the SheBelieves Cup game in March. Ertz spent Memorial Day in Chester with her husband Zach, watching the U.S. men’s team’s entertaining win over Bolivia at Talen Energy Stadium.

Christen Press also returns, though not because of injury. U.S. coach Jill Ellis dropped Press from the Mexico series after Press refused to play for the Houston Dash, the team she was traded to in a blockbuster three-way deal in January. Press has since signed on with Swedish club Göteborg, which she played for back in 2012.

Amy Rodriguez got her first call-up in over a year. The former Philadelphia Independence striker, who is now with the Utah Royals, was out of action for a long time after tearing an ACL last April. Prior to that, she was out for an extended time on maternity leave.

Rose Lavelle remains out as she continues a long rehab of a knee injury suffered in last June’s game at Norway. Lavelle returned briefly in late summer and was healthy enough to play in a September national team game against New Zealand in her hometown of Cincinnati. But she re-injured the knee that night and was off the field for the next eight months. She returned to action for her club team, the Washington Spirit, a week ago, but was deemed not ready yet for the national team.

The U.S. team’s games against China will be June 7 in Sandy, Utah (9 p.m., Fox Sports 1 and Univision Deportes) and June 12 in Cleveland (7 p.m., ESPN2 and Univision Deportes).

Here’s the full squad:

Goalkeepers (4): Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 15/0), Casey Murphy (Montpellier HSC, FRA; 0/0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 28/0), Abby Smith (Utah Royals FC; 0/0)

Defenders (6): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage; 18/0), Tierna Davidson (Stanford; 6/0), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars; 5/0), Merritt Mathias (NC Courage; 0/0), Margaret Purce (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC; 137/0)

Midfielders (7): Morgan Brian (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 74/6), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 59/15), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 49/5), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 252/100), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage; 34/7), Allie Long (Seattle Reign FC; 37/6), McCall Zerboni (NC Courage; 1/0)

Forwards (7): Crystal Dunn (NC Courage; 62/23), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC; 132/18), Savannah McCaskill (Sky Blue FC; 5/0), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 140/85), Christen Press (Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC, SWE; 98/44), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC; 135/36), Amy Rodriguez (Utah Royals FC; 130/30)

This story will be updated.