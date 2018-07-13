World Cup third-place match 2018: England-Belgium time, TV and streaming info

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

Belgium vs. England

Time: 10 a.m. Saturday.

City: St. Petersburg

TV: Fox in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Belgium: F Romelu Lukaku. It’s the second time in the tournament that these teams are meeting, after a group stage finale that had little meaning. This game has even less, but here’s hoping the players take it seriously anyway. Lukaku has been Belgium’s top scorer in the tournament with four goals. After Saturday, he’ll switch from one Red Devils team to another, returning to Manchester United to prepare for the coming English Premier League season.

England: F Raheem Sterling. England’s notorious tabloids have pounded him for not scoring despite ample chances to do so, including eight shots across five games. The suspicion in some corners is he’s an easy scapegoat for those who think he’s a “bad boy” because he sports a tattoo of an assault rifle (to commemorate the murder of his father in Jamaica) and makes lots of money. A Premier League footballer is well-paid? How shocking. And by the way, is it coincidental that he’s black? The old red tops still haven’t grown up after all these years. Here’s hoping Sterling scores in this game to shush them.

More World Cup coverage

Atlantic City bookies offer odds and props for Sunday’s World Cup final between France and Croatia

Where to watch France-Croatia in Philadelphia

JP Dellacamera reflects on calling some of the 2018 World Cup’s most dramatic goals

How ESPN is showing 2018 World Cup highlights: Legos, crayons and creativity

World Cup athletes burn a lot of energy. But some sports are even more demanding

2018 World Cup: The biggest stars, top title contenders and must-watch games

A World Cup without the United States is still worth watching