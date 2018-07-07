Union lose, 2-0, to Atlanta United as C.J. Sapong's goal drought continues

With just under an hour gone in the Union’s 2-0 home loss to Atlanta United, a few fans started chanting “We want Burke!”

They were witnessing starting striker C.J. Sapong’s 11th straight game without a goal, and were fed up enough to let the Union’s bench hear it.

Cory Burke didn’t enter the game until the 64th minute, by which time the Union were already trailing. But it’s not an overstatement to say Saturday’s game will be remembered less for the final score and more for Sapong’s latest serving of frustration.

Sapong recorded just one shot, no shots on target and by the box score didn’t register a touch on the ball inside Atlanta’s 18-yard box. The closest he got was in the 20th minute, when he was two yards off the goal line and failed to put a Haris Medunjanin corner kick into an open net.

Borek Dockal had the best opportunities for the Union (6-9-3, 21 points), forcing a big save from Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan in the 40th minute and putting a close-range shot over the crossbar in the 55th.

Dockal knew he’d blown a big chance as soon as the ball left his foot — and Atlanta (12-4-4, 40 points) got the opening goal just two minutes later. Andre Blake took out a hard-charging Miguel Almirón in the 18-yard box — and was lucky to only get a yellow card for it — and Josef Martínez buried the ensuing penalty kick.

Héctor Villalba scored the second goal, after a pretty passing sequence between Almirón and Martínez.

This is just a beautiful team goal from Atlanta. #PHIvATL https://t.co/DttaxcU0M7 — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) July 8, 2018

The Union ended the night with an 18-16 advantage in shots and 52.5 percent of the possession — no small feats against Major League Soccer’s most dynamic attacking force.

But Atlanta is MLS’ best team because of how often it scores: they lead the league with 42 goals scored. Martínez has scored a league-best 18 of them.

The Union, meanwhile, have the Eastern Conference’s lowest goals total with 21. It’s no coincidence that they’re now in ninth place in the standings.