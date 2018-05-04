Sebastian Giovinco, Victor Vázquez lead Toronto FC's 3-0 blowout of Union

Union face three road games in nine days: Toronto FC, Columbus Crew and Montreal Impact

Union face three road games in nine days: Toronto FC, Columbus Crew and Montreal Impact May 3

The Redskins of Dan Snyder and Bruce Allen exhibit the worst qualities of privilege | Jerry Brewer

The Redskins of Dan Snyder and Bruce Allen exhibit the worst qualities of privilege | Jerry Brewer May 4

Union goalkeeper Andre Blake could only reflect alone after Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vazquez scored his team’s first goal of the 3-0 win.

The Union lost to Toronto FC, 3-0, on Friday at BMO Field in Toronto, and it was a well-deserved rout.

Toronto, the reigning MLS champion, finally looked the part after a slow start to the season. The Reds (2-4-1, 7 points) outshot the Union (2-4-2, 8 points) by a 16-5 margin, and more of Toronto’s shots were off target than on frame.

The opening goal came in the 28th minute. Toronto star Sebastian Giovinco started the play by feeding a wide open Nico Hasler on the right wing. Hasler played a low cross that split three Union players on the way to Victor Vázquez, and the Spaniard hit a first-time shot to Andre Blake’s far post.

The Union could easily have conceded sooner, and would have if not for two terrific saves by Blake in the first eight minutes.

There was a glimmer of hope in the 10th minute when Alejandro Bedoya hit the crossbar with a header off a corner kick.

Bedoya had another chance in the 33rd, when he forced a fine save from Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono.

Those two attempts were the Union’s only shots in the game when Giovinco doubled Toronto’s lead in the 65th. The Italian star took a feed from Jonathan Osorio in stride, then cut in and out on Jack Elliott with such style that Elliott fell over. The shot to Blake’s far post was easy from there.

Union manager Jim Curtin had made his first substitution by then, replacing David Accam with Fafa Picault in the 64th. It was another poor night for Accam, who has no goals or assists in eight games with the Union — and no goals at all in 14 games, dating back to last year. The other substitutions were Marcus Epps for Borek Dockal in the 77th and Cory Burke for C.J. Sapong in the 85th. Neither move had any real impact.

Jay Chapman capped off the scoring in the 89th minute, scoring on a break after a pass by Bedoya was blocked.

The Union have now failed to win their last 15 road games, dating back to May 13 of last year when they recorded their only road win between last season and this season combined.