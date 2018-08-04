Union doomed by penalties in 3-0 loss to Portland Timbers

The Union fell victim to costly fouls in a 3-0 loss to the Portland Timbers late Saturday night.

At Providence Park, the team managed to dominate possession and get three shots on goal, but none made it past Timbers’ goalkeeper Jeff Attinella. Making matters worse, the team committed 13 fouls. All of Portland’s goals were preceded by fouls, two off penalty kicks and one off a free kick.

Portland’s first penalty kick score came in the 58th minute from Diego Valeri.

The penalty came after Fabinho got tied up with a Portland attacker.

The second goal came from Dairon Asprilla.

The third goal came on a free kick, where Valeri found David Guzmán in the box for a header past Union keeper Andre Blake.

The Union will face the Chicago Fire in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Talen Energy Stadium.