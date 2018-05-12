Union's 2-0 win at Montreal ends 16-game road winless streak

As the Union keep losing, Bethlehem Steel again gives hope for the future

As the Union keep losing, Bethlehem Steel again gives hope for the future May 11

Union manager Jim Curtin feels the heat as struggles continue May 11

Jonathan Tannenwald covers soccer for the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com.

Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie (right) is chased by Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti during the first half of the Union’s 2-0 win at Stade Saputo.

The Union snapped a 16-game road winless streak Saturday with a 2-0 win over the Montreal Impact at Stade Saputo.

Cory Burke was the game’s headline player, scoring his first MLS goal in the 43rd minute before drawing a red card for a hard tackle in the 58th. Haris Medunjanin scored the second goal in the 88th.

It was the Union’s first road win since May 13 of last year, and just their second in their last 27 road games dating back through September of 2016. That was the last season when the Union (3-5-2, 11 points) made the playoffs.

Burke’s goal came off a sharp cross from Ray Gaddis, who returned to the starting left back spot. The finish snapped a 241-minute scoreless drought for the Union that dated back to April 28.

Burke registered three shots in the half, a total which matched the combined number of shots by Sapong in the Union’s last two games. The Jamaican added a fourth shot early in the second half.

Gaddis had a strong game overall, making big stops on defense and some impressive forays forward. He even got off a shot on goal, forcing a diving save from Montreal (3-8-0, 9 points) goalkeeper Evan Bush in the 15th minute.

Burke was sent off for lunging into Montreal’s Samuel Piette. Referee Kevin Stott pulled the red card from his pocket immediately, and Burke did not protest.

Five minutes after that, Jim Curtin brought Warren Creavalle on for Borek Dockal as a defensive backstop.

The Union got a huge break in the 68th, when Montreal’s Daniel Lovitz — a Wyndmoor native — was ejected for taking down Fafa Picault down on a breakaway. Stott initially gave a yellow card, but changed his call after a video replay review. The teams played with 10 players each for the rest of the afternoon.