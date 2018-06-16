World Cup game times: Costa-Rica-Serbia, Mexico-Germany, Brazil-Switzerland

Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match

Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match Jun 13

Jonathan Tannenwald covers soccer for the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com.

Gabriel Jesus (left) and Neymar (right) are two of the stars in Brazil’s attack at the World Cup.

Here’s what to watch in Sunday’s games at the World Cup in Russia.

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

Costa Rica vs. Serbia

Time: 8 a.m.

City: Samara

TV: Fox in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WNPV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Costa Rica: D Kendall Waston. The big centerback from MLS’ Vancouver Whitecaps will have his hands full with Serbia’s young and fast attack. But Waston has some wheels of his own, even at 6-foot-5. At the other end of the field, he’s a major threat to score on headers.

Serbia: M Nemanja Matić. He’s talented enough to be a stalwart for Manchester United, and humble enough to mow the lawn at the church in his home town when he’s there.

Germany vs. Mexico

Time: 9 a.m.

City: Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Germany: F Timo Werner. For all the firepower the reigning champs have in midfield, they don’t really have a surefire scorer to lead the line. Mario Gomez is 32, and Thomas Müller isn’t a pure striker. Werner, just 22 years old, could be the man.

Mexico: F Hirving Lozano. He scored 17 goals for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven this past season, and has seven goals in 26 games for El Tri. Now the big stage beckons for the striker known as “Chucky” to his legions of fans in Mexico — and the United States.

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Time: 12 p.m.

City: Rostov-on-Don

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo and NBCSN in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Brazil: F Gabriel Jesus. Neymar is the star, but might not be the striker in Brazil’s tactical setup. At just 21 years old, Gabriel Jesus fired Manchester City to the Premier League title with 13 goals in 29 games. He also has 10 goals in 17 games for Brazil since his debut in 2016.

Switzerland: M Blerim Džemaili. A deep-lying central midfielder with great passing skill, he’s a key piece of Switzerland’s veteran core. MLS fans might remember that he spent last year with the Montreal Impact.

