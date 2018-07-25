Juventus rides Andrea Favilli brace to beat Bayern Munich at Lincoln Financial Field

Juventus striker Andrea Favilli, center, celebrates his first goal against Bayern Munich at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday.

Two first-half goals by Andrea Favilli led Juventus to a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in a friendly match between the two legendary European soccer teams at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday night.

After torrential rains plagued the game’s early going, Favilli broke through in the 32nd minute, tapping a pass from Claudio Marchisio into an open net after a mistake by Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. The 21-year-old striker then doubled the Italian side’s lead in the 40th minute by corralling a perfectly placed through ball by Alex Sandro and beating Ulreich one-on-one.

Bayern controlled the majority of the match possession-wise, outshot Juventus by a 20-9 margin, and had a glorious chance to pull within a goal in the 58th minute when midfielder Jeong Woo-Yeong missed a gaping net, but could never break through.