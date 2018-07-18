Jaelene Hinkle back on U.S. women's soccer team for first time since homophobia controversy

After coming home to North Carolina, Heather O'Reilly comes home to New Jersey just as quietly

Jaelene Hinkle (right) decided not to play for the United States women’s national team in 2017 because the team was wearing jerseys that celebrated Pride Month.

There are plenty of big headlines surrounding the U.S. women’s national team ahead of the Tournament of Nations, but the biggest headline isn’t just about soccer.

On Wednesday, North Carolina Courage outside back Jaelene Hinkle was named to the USWNT training camp roster. She’s back with the national team for the first time since she declined a call-up in June 2017 because the team was to wear rainbow-colored jersey numbers in honor of Pride Month.

Hinkle didn’t speak about the decision for a long time, but finally admitted the truth in an interview with the Christian Broadcast Network show “The 700 Club” that published in late May.

“I just felt so convicted in my spirit that it wasn’t my job to wear this jersey,” she said. “I knew in my spirit I was doing the right thing. I knew that I was being obedient. … If I never get a national team call-up again, that just is part of his [referring to her faith] plan.”

The U.S. women’s soccer team has had many publicly out players over the years, including one of its biggest stars in Megan Rapinoe. Manager Jill Ellis is also publicly out.

Thanks partly to that environment, soccer games and stadiums across America have earned reputations as safe spaces for LGBTQ fans to express themselves. Among the many times Ellis has acknowledged that was the day the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in 2015. Coincidentally, the U.S. played a game at the Women’s World Cup a few hours later.

“Our players, they’re great role models, and to have that now be something that all of us can embrace, no matter where we live in the country, I think it’s a tremendous step for our country,” Ellis said at the time. “And certainly, as someone who benefits from that, I’m extremely pleased for everybody in our nation’s LGBT community.”

Hinkle’s talents on the field are beyond question. She has been arguably the best outside back in the NWSL this year, and plays for the league’s best team, the North Carolina Courage. But there will be major questions about how her return to the national team will affect the locker room. The reaction of the fan base will be easy to gauge, and it’s likely to be overwhelmingly negative. But if the players are on board and say so publicly, that will matter.

As for the rest of the roster, almost all of the big stars are on board, led by attacking stars Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath. They have combined for 34 goals and 21 assists this year for their NWSL clubs and the national team. Carli Lloyd will aim for her 101st national team goal, and the central midfield tandem of Julie Ertz and Samantha Mewis is in line to be re-united. Becky Sauerbrunn will marshal the back line, with Tierna Davidson, Abby Dahlkemper and Emily Sonnett as potential partners.

Other notable inclusions are goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, seen by many as the NWSL’s best at the position over the last year and a half with the Portland Thorns; and forward Kealia Ohai, who hasn’t been with the national team since November of 2016 due in part to a series of injuries. Left back Casey Short — a likely starter at the position — is back from injury too, and is with the national team for the first time since the SheBelieves Cup. Rose Lavelle is also healthy enough to be on the squad.

The notable omissions start with utility player Sofia Huerta. While most of Huerta’s experience has been in midfield, Ellis projects her as a right back. Huerta engineered a trade from the Chicago Red Stars to the Houston Dash last month in part to get more reps at the position. That hasn’t happened yet to the degree that Huerta or Ellis would like.

Sky Blue FC midfielder Savannah McCaskill didn’t make the cut this time, even though she played in seven of the national team’s games so far this year.

The goalkeeper depth chart bears watching too. Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who was on the team for this past April’s friendlies against Mexico but struggled on the big stage, did not get called up this time. Neither did Utah Royals goalkeeper Abby Smith, who has marshaled one of the league’s best defenses this year and was on the June squad for games against China.

Here’s the full roster, including each player’s appearances and national team goals scored. This story will be updated.

Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (7): Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Stanford University), Jaelene Hinkle (North Carolina Courage), Merritt Mathias (North Carolina Courage), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

Midfielders (8): Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Allie Long (Seattle Reign), McCall Zerboni (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards (7): Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Kealia Ohai (Houston Dash), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign), Amy Rodriguez (Utah Royals)

Tournament of Nations schedule

July 26: Brazil vs. Australia (4:15 p.m. ET) and United States vs. Japan (7 p.m., Fox Sports 1) at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan.

July 29: Japan vs. Brazil (4:15 p.m.) and United States vs. Australia (7 p.m., Fox Sports 1) at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, Conn.

Aug. 2: Australia vs. Japan (5:45 p.m.) and United States vs. Brazil (8:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1) at Toyota Park, Bridgeview, Ill.

Broadcast arrangements for the non-U.S. games are still to be determined.