Bayern Munich to play Juventus in Philadelphia in International Champions Cup

Union's Haris Medunjanin: Orlando City 'not a better team than us, but we gave them two goals'

Union's Haris Medunjanin: Orlando City 'not a better team than us, but we gave them two goals' Apr 14

Bayern Munich, Germany’s biggest soccer team, has won five European Cups. They clinched their 28th Bundesliga championship last weekend, with five games to spare in the season

Lincoln Financial Field will host a big-time soccer exhibition this summer, as German superpower Bayern Munich faces Italian superpower Juventus on July 25. The game will be part of the International Champions Cup, the summer tournament that brings top European clubs to American shores.

The official announcement of the game won’t be made until Tuesday, when the ICC unveils the tournament schedule at a press conference in Miami. But the game and the date were confirmed by multiple sources in recent days, and when soccer fans on Reddit caught a version of the schedule in ESPN’s mobile application, the lid was off.

It’s the first time since 2014 that the ICC has come to town. ESPN will televise the game on one of its English-language channels and likely its Spanish-language channel too.

The game should be one of the ICC’s better matchups. Bayern has won five European Cups, and clinched its 28th German Bundesliga championship last weekend — with five games to spare in the season. Juventus has won the European Cup twice and Italy’s Serie A 33 times, and is in first place this season with seven games to go.

As for which star players will come to town, it’s tough to tell right now. Some big names will get well-deserved time off after the World Cup, and the longer a team plays in Russia, the more likely it is that rest will extend into late July. If Argentina makes a deep run, Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuaín and Paulo Dybala might not come here. If Germany does so (and they’re expected to), Bayern’s Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer might stay home.

Other players might get traded away, such as Bayern’s scoring machine Robert Lewandowski. And arguably the biggest star on either team, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, might retire when the season ends next month.

But the rest of Juve’s Italian contingent should be here, since the Azzurri didn’t qualify for the World Cup. That includes midfielder Claudio Marchisio and defender Giorgio Chiellini. Bayern should have midfield commander Arturo Vidal, since Chile won’t be in Russia. It would be Vidal’s second visit to Philadelphia, following the 2016 Copa América Centenario.

Lincoln Financial Field will be one of 14 U.S. venues hosting ICC games this summer. Others within earshot of Philadelphia include MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.; Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.; FedEx Field in Landover, Md.; and Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The teams participating in the ICC are also known. They include all four of this year’s UEFA Champions League finalists: Bayern, Spain’s Real Madrid, Italy’s AS Roma and England’s Liverpool. Also coming over are England’s Manchester City and Manchester United; Spain’s Barcelona; Italy’s AC Milan; and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, featuring Hershey native Christian Pulisic.

It’s already known that Tottenham and Milan will meet in Minneapolis; that Manchester United will play the San Jose Earthquakes in Santa Clara, Calif., on July 22; and that Juventus will face this year’s MLS All-Star team in Atlanta on Aug. 1. Dortmund is expected to play in Pittsburgh, giving Pulisic a game in his home state — and Dortmund some black-and-gold cross-promotion with the Steelers.

Pulisic is likely to visit the Philadelphia region next month, for the U.S. national team’s game against Bolivia at Talen Energy Stadium on Memorial Day.

This article will be updated on Tuesday when the full ICC schedule is confirmed.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.