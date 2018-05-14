Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field to host 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup games

MLS player salaries 2018: How do the Union compare with rest of the league?

Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field last hosted the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2017, when the United States played El Salvador in a quarterfinal doubleheader.

The Concacaf Gold Cup is coming back to Philadelphia next year.

Lincoln Financial Field will be one of the host venues for the 2019 edition of the biennial tournament, sources confirmed to the Inquirer and Daily News.

The official announcement will come Tuesday from Concacaf and the Eagles. It’s not known yet which games will be here, or which teams. But the odds are strong that the United States will visit in some form.

Next year’s tournament will be the fourth time overall that the Linc hosts the continental championship for North and Central American national teams. The venue hosted quarterfinal doubleheaders in 2017 and 2009, and the championship game in 2015.

The quarterfinals drew 31,165 fans in 2017 and 31,087 fans in 2009, with the U.S. involved both times. The 2015 championship game, featuring Mexico and Jamaica, drew a sellout crowd of 68,930 — the largest attendance ever for a soccer game in Philadelphia.

Also in 2015, Talen Energy Stadium hosted a third-place game between the U.S. and Panama that drew 12,598 fans.

Concacaf is spreading venue announcements throughout this week. It has already made two venues official: Los Angeles FC’s brand-new Banc of California Stadium in central L.A., and the Arizona Cardinals’ University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Various sources with knowledge of the tournament confirmed reports that Minnesota United’s Allianz Field, set to open next year in St. Paul, Minn., will host the U.S.’ tournament opener; and the Cleveland Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium will also be involved. The Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America in Charlotte, N.C., is another reported venue.

There will be 15 U.S. venues in total, spread across 14 markets.

The governing body also plans to stage parts of next year’s Gold Cup in Central American and Caribbean nations for the first time ever. Past editions have almost entirely been in the United States. Mexico City hosted games in 1993 and 2003, and Toronto hosted games in 2015.

Concacaf will also expand the Gold Cup field from 12 teams to 16 next year.