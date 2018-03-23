Union to host Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt at Talen Energy Stadium on July 14

The Union will host Eintracht Frankfurt, one of the better clubs in Germany’s Bundesliga, in an international friendly at Talen Energy Stadium on July 14.

As of now, it’s likely to be the Union’s only summer friendly against an international opponent.

Eintracht’s headline name to American fans is Timothy Chandler, an on-and-off U.S. national team right back with 29 caps. The 27-year-old’s relationship with the national team has been a bit fractious over the years, but his talents have long been well-known.

There’s also a strong Mexican influence on the roster, from forward Marco Fabian and defender Carlos Salcedo — though they might not come here if they’re on El Tri’s World Cup squad. Other notable names include Ghanaian midfielder Kevin Prince-Boateng and Dutch-Canadian midfielder Jonathan de Guzman.

(Yes, you read that right: de Guzman was born in Toronto, but moved to the Netherlands at age 12 to join renowned club Feyenoord’s youth academy. He became a Dutch citizen in 2008, and chose to play for that country’s national team. His brother Julian moved to France at an early age, but kept his allegiance to Canada’s national teams. Julian later played for Toronto FC and FC Dallas in MLS.)

Eintracht is in the midst of one of its best seasons in a while. They’re currently fourth in the Bundesliga standings. If they hold on to that place, it would be their best finish since 2012. They’d also qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

On top of all that, the club’s nickname is “the Eagles” and their crest has an eagle in it, though they don’t wear any green. Their colors are white, red and black. But it will surely be part of the marketing part of the club’s summer tour, which for most European teams is as important as the games themselves. Eintracht will also visit Real Salt Lake while in the U.S., for a game on July 10.

