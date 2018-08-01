Earnie Stewart wants a U.S. national team 'that people can identify with'

Earnie Stewart played 101 times for the United States men’s national soccer team, and scored one of the biggest goals in team history at the 1994 World Cup. Now he is the program’s general manager.

As Earnie Stewart settles in to his new job as U.S. men’s soccer team general manager, much is still unknown about exactly what the job will entail.

But when asked what his hopes and aspirations are for the role, Stewart made his view quite clear.

“One is really simple: qualify for 2022,” he told the Inquirer and Daily News, referring to the next men’s World Cup. “Together with other people, build a roster that will be successful in 2022 and beyond that. And the ultimate goal is that everybody in the United States can identify themselves with the team that’s on the field and the way they play.”

A focus on 2022 is natural, given the U.S. team’s failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup. It’s also notable in the context of North America hosting the 2026 World Cup. Insiders and outsiders alike have set timelines toward that tournament, wanting the U.S. to be at its absolute peak on home soil. Stewart doesn’t object to that, but he’s putting a high priority on 2022.

“First and foremost, I have a contract for four years,” he said. “So I can look all I want at 2026 … I have to take that into account in everything that we do, yes, but first and foremost we’ve got to qualify for 2022, because 2018 I’ve heard enough about already.”

Four years is plenty of time for lots of things to happen, of course. It’s especially true with the U.S. national team, which has turned over its player pool this summer and brought in a raft of young talent. So in this context, it counts as a long time. The U.S. Soccer Federation has the same view, and sought a long-term thinker for the GM job. That very much appealed to Stewart.

“That’s me. That’s who I am,” he said. “That’s my DNA. That’s what I enjoy doing. That’s where I get energy from. The short term is also important, because you never can put that aside, but I do like looking at longer-term solutions.”

There are a few short-term matters on his agenda. One is hiring the national team’s new head coach. As of now, the potential names are only rumors — and until Stewart’s Union tenure ended Tuesday, the hire wasn’t officially his job yet. It’s still too soon to know Mexican national team’s Juan Carlos Osorio, the Columbus Crew’s Gregg Berhalter or someone else will be the choice.

No matter who gets the job, recruitment of dual-national players will be a big priority. Stewart said he hopes to be involved in the process too, and that he wants the door to be wide open.

“It’s really simple: if you have an American passport, you’re qualified,” he said. “You want players that people can identify with what they show on the field. You have to have a pride and passion to play for our country, and that’s the threshold.”

The 2020 Olympics are another big milepost on the way to Qatar. Though the tournament is limited to players under age 23 (save for three older players once you get there), the new crop of American players will all be eligible. There will be pressure, too, because the U.S. failed to qualify for the 2012 and 2016 tournaments.

Officially, Stewart won’t have hiring power over the Olympic team coach, which critics have not been shy about criticizing U.S. Soccer over. But Stewart will likely have some role in the process, and he left no doubt that the Games matter to him.

“They sure do,” he said. “You want to make sure you get players capable and ready enough to perform.”