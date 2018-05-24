Union wait as Earnie Stewart, U.S. national team keep talking

Philadelphia Union sporting director Earnie Stewart is in negotiations with the U.S. Soccer Federation to become the men’s national team’s general manager.

Many signs point toward Union sporting director Earnie Stewart’s getting the job as U.S. men’s national team general manager, but the deal is not done yet.

Stewart was at Thursday’s Union practice and walked by reporters as he left the field, but didn’t say anything. The team did not make him available, sticking by Wednesday’s statement that it “will decline further comment until a final decision has been made.”

Jim Curtin, however, was not as restrained.

“Conversations come up all the time during the course of a year,” he said. “Talented people get talked about a lot in the soccer world, and Earnie is no different. … People that have a lot to offer are hot commodities, and I would say that Earnie is because he’s very good at what he does.”

Asked if the rumors are a distraction for the team, Curtin said they are not, but he hasn’t hid anything from the players.

“The players understand and they see things, but everybody has remained focused,” he said. “At this time, anything further is really just speculation and we can’t really talk that way. We have to be focused on the now. You could do the what-if game: what if this happens, what if I get hit by a SEPTA bus.”

New York’s Metro newspaper broke the news Wednesday that Stewart was the front-runner for the job. ESPN reported that New York City FC sporting director Claudio Reyna is the other top candidate. He was U.S. Soccer’s youth technical director from 2010 to 2014.

Reyna and Stewart were national team colleagues for many years, including at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups.

A source told the Inquirer and Daily News on Wednesday that the U.S. Soccer Federation aims to have the hire in place before the start of the World Cup in mid-June. The new GM’s first task will be to hire the next men’s national team head coach. Some big names could become available after the World Cup ends in mid-July.

U.S. Open Cup draw set

The Union learned their first U.S. Open Cup game of the year will be a home contest against the Richmond Kickers of the second-division USL. It will be in the fourth round of the tournament, the round when all eligible MLS teams enter the field.

The date hasn’t been officially announced yet, but expect it to be June 5. Most fourth-round games will be played June 6, but since the Union have a league game June 8 (at home against Toronto FC), the Open Cup game likely would be moved a day earlier.

If the Union win, they’ll play D.C. United or the USL’s North Carolina FC in the fifth round. The home team will be determined later.

Union at New York Red Bulls

Saturday, 7 p.m. at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.

TV: PHL17

Union’s record: 4-5-2, 14 points (7th in the East); 1-4-0 on the road

New York’s record: 7-3-0, 21 points (4th in the West); 4-1-0 at home

Series history: Red Bulls 14 wins, Union 8 wins, 4 ties

At Red Bull Arena: Red Bulls 9 wins, Union 2 wins, 2 ties

Red Bulls players to watch

M Tyler Adams: A dynamic box-to-box midfielder, he’s expected to play after a knee injury scare last weekend. Afterward, he’ll join the U.S. national team’s June tour of Europe — and could be sold to Germany’s RB Leipzig later this summer.

M Alejandro “Kaku” Romero Gamarra: New York paid a $6.25 million transfer fee for the Argentine playmaker, and he has been worth the money. He has nine assists and three goals so far this year.

F Bradley Wright-Phillips: The Englishman is tied atop MLS’ scoring chart with eight goals. He had two in New York’s 3-1 upset win at Atlanta United last Sunday.