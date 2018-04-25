Christian Pulisic to play for U.S. men's national soccer team vs. Bolivia in Chester

Christian Pulisic hasn’t played for the United States men’s national soccer team since the loss at Trinidad in October that cost them a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Hershey native Christian Pulisic will get a homecoming to the Philadelphia region next month when he joins the U.S. men’s soccer team for a Memorial Day friendly against Bolivia in Chester.

National team head coach Dave Sarachan made the announcement Wednesday morning at Talen Energy Stadium.

After the game here, the U.S. will go to Europe for games at Ireland on June 2 and France on June 7.

Pulisic, still just 19, has played 20 times for the national team — but he hasn’t done so since the loss at Trinidad last October that left the U.S. out of this summer’s World Cup.

He has played 39 games this season for his club, Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, in all competitions — including five in the UEFA Champions League and three in the Europa League. He has four goals and six assists in German league action, and one assist in the Europa League.

Dortmund has had a subpar season by its high standards. It is in third place in the Bundesliga this season, and has been out of European competition since February. It finished in third place in a UEFA Champions League group that also included powers Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, then was knocked out of the Europa League by Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

“I’m really excited to play in Philadelphia — obviously that’s so close to my home, and a lot of my family will be there,” Pulisic said in a statement issued by U.S. Soccer. “Any time I get to put on the U.S. crest, I’m really excited. Obviously, I’m going to get to see some new faces, and I think the team is going to enjoy the trip.”

One of those new faces will be Josh Sargent, an 18-year-old forward from the St. Louis suburbs who in January signed with German club Werder Bremen. Sargent played for the U.S. at the FIFA Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups last year, and was one of the team’s best players in both tournaments.