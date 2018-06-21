World Cup schedule: Brazil-Costa Rica, Nigeria-Iceland, Serbia-Switzerland

World Cup game times: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal play Morocco, followed by Uruguay-Saudi Arabia, Iran-Spain

Brazil vs. Costa Rica

Time: 8 a.m.

City: St. Petersburg

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Brazil: F Neymar. The do-it-all attacking star suffered an ankle injury in Tuesday’s practice, but is expected to be fit to play.

Costa Rica: GK Keylor Navas. He’s in for another long day, but it’s nothing new for him. And as a stalwart for Real Madrid, he’ll know some of Brazilian players he’ll be facing. Marcelo and Casemiro are club teammates, Filipe Luis plays across town at Atlético, and Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho play for Barcelona.

Nigeria vs. Iceland

Time: 11 a.m.

City: Volgograd

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Nigeria: F Victor Moses. If Iceland stacks eight or nine players behind the ball for an hour — sorry, bandwagoning fans, but they did it against Argentina and you know it — someone will have to break them down. Moses can be that player.

Iceland: M Aron Gunnarrson. The team’s longtime captain is key to the team’s well-organized playing style.

Serbia vs. Switzerland

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Kaliningrad

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Serbia: F Alexandar Mitrovic. Serbia tops the group heading into the day’s games. If they’re to stay there, they could use a goal from their lead striker.

Switzterland: M Xherdan Shaqiri. Perhaps the Swiss needed to play defensively against Brazil, but they have the talent to do more. Shaqiri, a playmaking winger, is a prime example.

Xherdan Shaqiri gives @stokecity a lead on the brink of halftime! #LEISTK pic.twitter.com/a0rJI0LVrH — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 24, 2018

