World Cup schedule: Lionel Messi, Argentina take on Iceland to highlight June 16 games

Lionel Messi is set to make his 2018 World Cup debut in Argentina’s game against Iceland.

Here’s what to watch in Saturday’s games at the World Cup in Russia. Get ready to wake up early, because there will be a quadrupleheader of star-studded games starting at 6 a.m. Eastern.

France vs. Australia

Time: 6 a.m.

City: Kazan

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WNPV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

France: M Kylian Mbappé. The 19-year-old winger could be this World Cup’s breakout phenom. Here comes his first chance to shine. Mbappé had a minor injury earlier in the week, but should be at full strength to show the world his many talents.

Australia: F Tim Cahill. Australia’s top all-time international scorer still has it at 38 years old. His 50th goal for the Socceroos got them to this World Cup, beating Syria in a qualifying playoff.

Argentina vs. Iceland

Time: 9 a.m.

City: Moscow (Spartak Stadium)

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Argentina: F Lionel Messi. Could it be anyone else? The world awaits the star of stars. Messi’s latest quest to win his first World Cup starts against the tournament’s Cinderella team. He won’t be in any mood to be part of a fairy tale, though, and his team shouldn’t be, either.

Iceland: M Gylfi Sigurdsson. A talisman for his country and English Premier League club Everton, he was out from mid-March through May with a knee injury. He’s healthy now, and will be on center stage in Iceland’s quest for an upset.

Peru vs. Denmark

Time: Noon

City: Saransk

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Peru: F Paolo Guerrero. After reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1982, La Blanquirroja was decimated when Guerrero, the team captain, was suspended for illegal drug use. But he was able to convince a tribunal that it was from tea that he didn’t know was contaminated. The suspension was temporarily lifted, and now Guerrero is ready to take the field.

Denmark: M Christian Eriksen. A skilled playmaker for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, he scored 11 goals in Denmark’s World Cup-qualifying campaign. This game could go a long way toward determining which team finishes second in Group C.

Croatia vs. Nigeria

Time: 3 p.m.

City: Kaliningrad

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Croatia: M Luka Modrić. He’s a star for Real Madrid, and a key reason that the Spanish superpower has won three straight UEFA Champions League titles. Now the central midfield conductor is set to star at the World Cup, and perhaps lead Croatia on a deep run.

Nigeria: M John Obi Mikel. If the Super Eagles are to fly past more talented Group D rivals, they’ll need to match their stylish jerseys with some stylish soccer. Mikel, who spent a decade at Chelsea before moving to China last year, can make that happen.

