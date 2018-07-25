Bayern Munich, in Philly for match vs. Juventus, signs MLS standout Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is with the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS.

Bayern Munich will face off with Juventus in an exhibition clash between two of Europe’s premier sides at Lincoln Financial Field Wednesday night.

But an off-field move by the German club is the news making waves throughout the North American soccer world: Alphonso Davies, a 17-year-old Canadian winger who is one of the top young talents in MLS, has signed with Bayern.

According to reports, Davies completed his physical in Philadelphia and his contract will reportedly be between $12 and 18 million. Davies is set to be loaned back to his MLS club, the Vancouver Whitecaps, for the remainder of the season before heading to Germany in January.

Although Bayern Munich had not yet announced the deal, manager Niko Kovac spoke effusively of Davies in a press conference on Tuesday.

“Lots of clubs want to have him, but I really hope it is ours,” Kovac said. “I believe he has a big future if he gets the right training.

Kovac, who played for Bayern from 2001-2003, is in his first season as the club’s manager after coming from fellow Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. The Croatian also managed his country’s national team from 2013 to 2015 before heading to Germany, where he was born, to return to the club football ranks.

Another young American with Bayern Munich is Chris Richards. The FC Dallas defender has been loaned to the German club until the end of 2018 and made his debut during the weekend against Paris Saint-Germain.

“Richards is young, he is very talented, and he’s working with our youth but we took him because we don’t have all our players with us,” Kovac said. “I believe with a lot of work and effort on his part, there is the possibility for him to not only play here but also somewhere else.”

Richards, 18, is allowed to play in Germany, but Davies — because he is still just 17 — cannot get a work visa until his birthday in late November.

