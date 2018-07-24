Bayern Munich, in Philly for match vs. Juventus, could sign MLS standout Alphonso Davies soon

Bayern Munich will take to the pitch at Lincoln Financial Field Wednesday, facing off with Juventus in an exhibition clash between two of Europe’s premier sides. But it was a reported off-field move by the German club Tuesday that might soon make waves throughout the North American soccer world: Alphonso Davies, a 17-year-old Canadian winger who is one of the top young talents in MLS, has signed with Bayern per multiple reports.

According to reports he’s completing his physical in Philadelphia and will agree to terms on a contract that is reportedly worth between $12 and 18 million. Davies is set to be loaned back to his MLS club, the Vancouver Whitecaps, for the remainder of the season before heading to Germany in January.

Although Bayern Munich has not yet announced the deal, manager Niko Kovac spoke effusively of Davies in a press conference on Tuesday.

“We are on Davies. We don’t have any concrete answers at this point, but it looks very good,” Kovac said. “Lots of clubs want to have him, but I really hope it is ours. … I believe he has a big future if he gets the right training.

“Everything has to work out first. The ink is not dried yet. We have to see what will happen.”

Niko Kovac and Javi Martinez have talked about much more than just Alphonso Davies. Thiago, Müller, and other young talents are among the topics for the @FCBayernUS manager and defender/midfielder. pic.twitter.com/c8uJOBIpjP — Mitchell Gladstone (@mpgladstone13) July 24, 2018

Kovac, who played for Bayern from 2001-2003, is in his first season as the club’s manager after coming from fellow Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. The Croatian also managed his country’s national team from 2013 to 2015 before heading to Germany, where he was born, to return to the club football ranks.

Another young American currently with Bayern Munich is Chris Richards. The FC Dallas defender has been loaned to the German club until the end of 2018 and made his debut over the weekend against Paris Saint-Germain.

“Richards is young, he is very talented, and he’s working with our youth but we took him because we don’t have all our players with us,” Kovac said. “I believe with a lot of work and effort on his part, there is the possibility for him to not only play here but also somewhere else.”

Richards, 18, is allowed to play in Germany, but Davies — because he is still just 17 — cannot get a work visa until his birthday in late November.

