Sixers rookie Zhaire Smith injures foot in summer workout

Sixers rookie Zhaire Smith, the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, injured his left foot on Monday in Las Vegas.

According to the team he is returning to Philadelphia to be further evaluated. Smith was participating in a camp run by Tim Grgurich, a longtime assistant NBA coach known for player development.

A 6-4 guard who averaged 11.3 points in his one season at Texas Tech, Smith’s rights were acquired on draft night by the Sixers in a trade with the Phoenix Suns in which the Sixers gave up No. 10 pick and former Villanova standout Mikal Bridges.

In six Las Vegas summer league games for the Sixers, Smith, 19, averaged 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes.

The Sixers said updates will be made available once a diagnosis is determined.

In early July, Smith signed a $2.5 million contract that guarantees two years with the Sixers, plus options for two more.

A medical update on Zhaire Smith: pic.twitter.com/YQMfJRh5YX — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 7, 2018

Smith becomes the newest Sixers rookie to suffer an injury shortly after the draft, following Markelle Fultz, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. All three missed most or all of their rookie seasons due to injuries.

