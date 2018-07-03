Sixers acquire Wilson Chandler from Denver Nuggets in trade

Analysis: What can the Sixers expect from JJ Redick next season?

The 76ers are acquiring small forward Wilson Chandler from the Denver Nuggets, according to league sources.

The Sixers will absorb Chandler’s expiring $12.8 million contract, and will also receive a 2021 second-round draft pick for cash considerations. The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

Chandler, 31, who played for the New York Knicks before being traded to the Nuggets in 2011 in the deal that brought Carmelo Anthony to New York, averaged 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in a starting role last season with Denver.

In the wake of striking out on big-name free agents it looks as if the Sixers are continuing to reload their roster in preparation for taking another swing next year.

Because the Sixers acquired Chandler with cap room, he is available to be traded immediately should the Sixers decide to package him in another offseason deal.

Though it may seem like Denver is getting the short end of the stick in the trade, the Nuggets will save a considerable amount in luxury tax, nearly $40 million, by unloading Chandler’s contract. With growing salaries and massive extensions kicking in on the Nuggets roster, the savings are a necessity for the Denver front office.

Chandler, who had one of his lowest point-producing seasons in 2017-18, will be a solid role player for the Sixers if they decide to keep him on the books through the 2018-19 season.

Though not considered one of the best shooters in the league at 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, Chandler is consistent, knocking down between 33 and 40 percent of his three-point attempts over the last five seasons (35.8 percent last season).

It’s the defensive end where Chandler will be of more use to the Sixers. It was the lack of perimeter defense that held the Sixers back in their second-round playoff series against Boston, and Chandler is an upgrade from what Marco Belinelli was able to provide on the defensive end.

