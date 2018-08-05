sports

Sixers

Vegas sportsbook sets bar high for Sixers in 2018-19

Popular Stories

SIXR06
Camera icon Yong Kim / Staff Photographer
There’s no masking the excitement surrounding the upcoming Sixers season. Vegas is banking that they’ll be even better.
by , STAFF WRITER @edbarkowitz | barkowe@phillynews.com
Close icon

Ed Barkowitz

STAFF WRITER

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

More by Ed Barkowitz

More from Ed Barkowitz Arrow icon

There’s plenty of optimism heading into the 2018-19 Sixers season, and not just from fans who endured the dark years.

Vegas is on board, too.

Westgate, the largest sportsbook in Sin City, has opened the Sixers’ win total for the 2018-19 season at 54.5. This is tied with Toronto for second-most in the Eastern Conference behind Boston’s 57.5.  Out West, Golden State opened at 62.5 with Houston at 54.5.

The Sixers opened at 42.5 last summer. Brett Brown’s crew went 52-30, which paid off for bettors who had the over. Westgate’s odds are -$110 each way. Bettors must bet in increments of $110 to win $100 regardless if they play over or under. Minimum bet is $2, and teams must play 82 games for their to be action.

>>READ MORE: Tiger cub nibbles on Joel Embiid, not assessed a flagrant foul

The sportsbooks in Atlantic City should be posting their win total props soon. NBA title and conference odds have been out since June.

Caesars Entertainment, which runs the sportsbooks at Harrah’s and Bally’s in Atlantic City, last week had the Sixers at 13-5 to win the Eastern Conference and 12-1 to win the NBA title. Boston (2-3) and Toronto (3-1) had lower odds to win the East and Golden State (1-2) was a heavy favorite to again win the title.

 

The Borgata had the Sixers at 8-1 to win the title while William Hill-US, which operates the ‘book at Ocean Resort, had Philadelphia at 18-1 to win it all.

The last time the Sixers won 50 games before last season was in 2000-01 when they were 56-26 and made it to the NBA Finals. In the three seasons from 2013-16, the Sixers won a total of 47 games — including a 10-72 nightmare in 2015-16.

 

2018-19 Over/Under Win Totals

via Westgate SuperBook/Las Vegas

Eastern Conf.  No. Western Conf. No.
Sixers 54.5 Dallas 34.5
Atlanta 23.5 Denver 47.5
Boston 57.5 Golden State 62.5
Brooklyn 32.5 Houston 54.5
Charlotte 35.5 L.A. Clippers 35.5
Chicago 27.5 L.A. Lakers 48.5
Cleveland 30.5 Memphis 34.5
Detroit 37.5 Minnesota 44.5
Indiana 47.5 New Orleans 45.5
Miami 41.5 Oklahoma City 50.5
Milwaukee 46.5 Phoenix 28.5
New York 29.5 Portland 41.5
Orlando 31.5 Sacramento 25.5
Toronto 54.5 San Antonio 43.5
Washington 44.5 Utah 48.5

More Coverage

Published: