Sixers get statement win over Timberwolves as Ben Simmons notches 10th triple-double

The Sixers and 'The Process' have come a long way, and Brett Brown should take a moment to appreciate it | Keith Pompey Mar 24

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Sixers forward Dario Saric (left) and center Joel Embiid (right) contest Timberwolves’ big man Karl-Anthony Towns during the Sixers’ win on Saturday.

The 76ers, by record and excitement level, are one of the better teams in the NBA. But we really didn’t know how good they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, 120-108, on Saturday.

That’s because they spent their previous five games beating on some of the league’s worst teams. They destroyed cellar dwellers and outwardly enjoyed it. What they had not done during that stretch, at no fault of their own, was beat a team with a winning record.

All that changed against the Timberwolves (42-32) at the Wells Fargo Center. Ben Simmons recorded his 10th triple-double with 15 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in just 29 minutes, 46 seconds. Simmons and the rest of the starters were originally taken out at the end of the quarter with that plan to rest of fourth in a game that Brett Brown had previously called a “measuring stick.”

It marked their first victory against a team with a winning record since an 108-97 road decision over the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 1. The Sixers (42-30) also secured their first winning season since finishing 35-31 in the strike-shortened season of 2011-12. This also marked the most wins they’ve had since going 43-39 during the 2004-05 campaign.

But the Sixers had lost three straight and five of their last six games against team with winning records before Saturday. The Eastern Conference’s fourth-place team are on the verge of clinching their first postseason appearance since the 2011-12 season.

But here in Philadelphia, the Sixers had a commanding 29-point lead early in the fourth quarter. However, the Timberwolves reserves got the best of the Sixers bench pulling within 10 points (111-101) on Gorgui Dieng’s jumper with 2 minutes, 58 left.

Starters Simmons, Joel Embiid and Robert Covington came back in to play with reserves Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova.

The Timberwolves briefly went to a Hack-of-Simmons, fouling the point guard on two straight possessions. He went on to make 3 of 4 foul shots to give the Sixers 114-103 advantage with 2:17 left. The Sixers went on to take a 12-point victory.

They had 33 assists on 42 made baskets against the Timberwolves.

Embiid had 19 points on 6-for-12 shooting to go with six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and just one turnovers He dominated the head-to-head battle between of the league’s all-star centers.

Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns scored 15 points and 11 rebounds in three quarters of action. The New Jersey native, however, made just 3 of 15 shots.

Meanwhile, Dario Saric added 18 points for the Sixers. The power forward made 3 of 6 three-pointers. Sixth man Marco Belinelli (17 points) and Robert Covington (11) were the team’s other double-digit scorers.

