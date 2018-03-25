Sixers-Timberwolves observations, 'best' and 'worst' awards: Marco Belinelli adjusting well while Ben Simmons continues to dominate

Here are my main takeaways and “best” and “worst” awards from the 76ers’ 120-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Five observations
- With 33 assists, the Sixers have had 30 or more assists for the fifth-straight game and 20th time this season. This also marked their 24th consecutive game with 20-plus assists. That ties the franchise record for consecutive 20-plus assist performances set from Nov. 24, 1992 to Jan. 13, 1993.
- Even on a bad night, Karl-Anthony Towns is a double-double machine. The Timberwolves all-star center made just 3 of 15 shots. However, he finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for his league-best 61st double-double. The New Jersey native has six more than Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, who’s second in the league.
- Marco Belinelli is settling in nicely as the Sixers sixth man. He had 17 points on 5-for-6 shooting – including making 3 of 4 three-pointers. The guard shot 60 percent and averaged 17 points over the last four games.
- Jerryd Bayless’ availability – or lack of it – is a mystery. The Sixers reserve combo guard didn’t see action for the 13th consecutive game. Coach Brett Brown says the 10th-year veteran is sidelined with a sore right heel. However, Bayless hasn’t been listed on an injury report.
- The Sixers bench needs to improve if they expect to win a playoff series. The Sixers reserves nearly blew a 25-point lead.
‘Best’ and ‘worst’ awards
- Best performance: This goes to Ben Simmons. The Sixers rookie point guard had 15 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds to post his 10th triple-double.
- Worst performance: I had to give to Jeff Teague. The Minnesota point guard was held to three points while missing seven of eight attempts.
- Best defensive performance: Robert Covington get this on a night when Joel Embiid finished with a game-high three blocks. Covington had a game-high four steals to go with two blocks.
- Worst statistic: This goes to Sixers shooting 63.9 percent from the foul line.
- Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ 33 assists on 42 made shots.
