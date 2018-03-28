Sixers' T.J. McConnell too smart and tough not to play

Brett Brown is a big believer in 76ers reserve point guard T.J. McConnell.
That’s why the coach has had McConnell playing a lot of shooting guard lately. In Monday’s victory over the Denver Nuggets, the third-year veteran saw a lot of action playing alongside point guard Ben Simmons.
“T.J. just finds a way to impact the game,” Brown said, “and we’ve seen this.”
The former Arizona standout’s basketball IQ and his toughness are valued assets.
McConnell was averaging 6.5 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 23.5 minutes heading into Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center. He became the first Sixer to record a triple-double off the bench by compiling 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against the Knicks on Feb. 12.
“What he might miss in perimeter-shooting potency or credibility on scouting reports, he makes up for in my eyes tenfold with …. knowledge, toughness, those types of things,” Brown said.
Embiid’s special season
Joel Embiid is statistically having one of the best seasons in recent history by a Sixers post player.
The all-star center headed into Wednesday’s game averaging 23.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He’s the lone NBA player to average at least 23 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. Embiid is also on pace to become the first Sixer to post such numbers for a season since Hall of Famer Charles Barkley in 1991-92.
He also had 38 double-doubles, which was tied for eighth in the NBA. They were also the most by a Sixer since Chris Webber finished with 38 in 2005-06.
