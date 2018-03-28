Sixers' T.J. McConnell too smart and tough not to play

Sixers' T.J. McConnell too smart and tough not to play Mar 28

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Brett Brown is a big believer in 76ers reserve point guard T.J. McConnell.

That’s why the coach has had McConnell playing a lot of shooting guard lately. In Monday’s victory over the Denver Nuggets, the third-year veteran saw a lot of action playing alongside point guard Ben Simmons.

“T.J. just finds a way to impact the game,” Brown said, “and we’ve seen this.”

The former Arizona standout’s basketball IQ and his toughness are valued assets.

McConnell was averaging 6.5 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 23.5 minutes heading into Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center. He became the first Sixer to record a triple-double off the bench by compiling 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against the Knicks on Feb. 12.

“What he might miss in perimeter-shooting potency or credibility on scouting reports, he makes up for in my eyes tenfold with …. knowledge, toughness, those types of things,” Brown said.

Embiid’s special season

Joel Embiid is statistically having one of the best seasons in recent history by a Sixers post player.

The all-star center headed into Wednesday’s game averaging 23.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He’s the lone NBA player to average at least 23 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. Embiid is also on pace to become the first Sixer to post such numbers for a season since Hall of Famer Charles Barkley in 1991-92.

He also had 38 double-doubles, which was tied for eighth in the NBA. They were also the most by a Sixer since Chris Webber finished with 38 in 2005-06.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.